Global Cellulosic Polymers Market 2020 Growing with Technology Development, New Innovations, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2025

The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311519

Market Overview

The market for cellulosic polymers is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are the increasing demand for apparels and clothing, and the use of cellulose ether in the building and construction industry.

– The competition of regenerated cellulose fibers from synthetic fibers and other protein-based fibers, and reduced demand for cigarette affecting the market for cellulose acetate flakes are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Regenerated cellulose segment accounted for the largest share of the total volume of the market studied.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Regenerated Cellulosic Fibers

– Regenerated cellulosic fibers accounted for an estimated share of more than 99% in the regenerated cellulose polymers market. Viscose, modal, lyocell, and cupro are the major regenerated cellulosic fibers considered in the report.

– Viscose staple fiber (VSF) is a man-made, biodegradable fiber with similar characteristics to cotton. VSF is used in apparel, home textiles, dress material, knitted wear, and non-woven applications. The processing of VSF imparts special characteristics, such as high strength and low moisture retention, and is, hence useful in the textile and apparel industries.

– Increasing demand for textiles and apparels is expected to drive the demand for VSF in these applications. Asia-Pacific, the largest market for woven fabrics, is witnessing healthy growth due to the increasing demand in countries, like India, China, etc.

– Grasim (Aditya Birla) is the major provider of viscose staple in the global market.

– Lyocell is a natural, manmade material made from wood cellulose or pulp. Lyocell material has a very smooth surface and a beautiful appearance. Its elasticity and strength make it perfect for the acquisition of durable items, and, hence is widely used to produce sportswear. Lenzing is the major provider of lyocell fibers globally.

– Modal is another type of regenerated fiber which is majorly used in intimates, bed sheets, towels, and bathrobe application. Lenzing is the major provider of modal fibers globally.

– Cupro is a regenerated cellulose fiber, produced by treating cotton cellulose with cuprammonium salts. They are used in apparel, lining, active wear, and home textile applications. Asahi Kasei Corporation is a major provider of Cupro fibers.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market. China is one of the fastest-growing economies globally and almost all the end-user industries have been growing, owing to the rising population, living standards, and per capita income.

– The construction activity in China is growing at a moderate rate (iover the last few years.

– The total investment in property has been steadily rising in China. Real estate investment, which is mainly focused on the residential sector also includes the construction of commercial and office space, is acting as the key driver for the growth of the construction sector in China.

– China is the largest manufacturer of automobiles in the world. The country’s automotive sector has been shaping up for product evolution, with the country focusing on manufacturing products, in order to ensure fuel economy and to minimize emissions (owing to growing environmental concerns, due to the mounting pollution problem in the country).

– India is likely to witness an investment of around USD 1.3 trillion in housing over the next seven years, witnessing the construction of 60 million new homes. The availability of affordable housing is expected to rise around 70% by 2024, in India. The Indian government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ will also be a major game-changer for the industry.

– The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for cellulosic polymers consumption in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global cellulosic polymers market is partially fragmented with no clear leader in the market. However, the market is dominated by different players for different types of cellulosic polymers. Major players in the market include Lenzing AG, Ashland, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd, Daicel Corporation, and Eastman Chemical Corporation, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Ashland

– Celanese Corporation

– Cerdia International GmbH

– Daicel Corporation

– Dow

– DuPont

– Eastman Chemical Company

– FKuR

– Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd

– Grasim (Aditya Birla Group)

– Lenzing AG

– Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

– Nouryon

– Sappi Limited

– Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

– Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/cellulosic-polymers-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Apparels and Clothing

4.1.2 Increasing Use of Cellulose Ether in Building and Construction Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Competition of Regenerated Cellulose Fibers from Synthetic Fibers and Other Protein-based Fibers

4.2.2 Reduced Demand for Cigarettes Affecting the Market for Cellulose Acetate Flakes

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.6 Feedstock Analysis

4.7 Price Trend Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Cellulose Esters

5.1.1.1 By Type

5.1.1.1.1 Cellulose Acetate

5.1.1.1.2 Other Types (CAB and CAP)

5.1.1.2 By Application

5.1.2 Cellulose Ethers

5.1.2.1 By Type

5.1.2.2 By Application

5.1.3 Regenerated Cellulose

5.1.3.1 By Type

5.1.3.1.1 Fibers (Viscose, Modal, Lyocell, and Cupro)

5.1.3.1.2 Films (Hydrated Cellulose Foils)

5.1.3.2 By Application

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Rest of North America

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 Rest of the World

5.2.4.1 South America

5.2.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Ashland

6.4.2 Celanese Corporation

6.4.3 Cerdia International GmbH

6.4.4 Daicel Corporation

6.4.5 Dow

6.4.6 DuPont

6.4.7 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.8 FKuR

6.4.9 Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.10 Grasim (Aditya Birla Group)

6.4.11 Lenzing AG

6.4.12 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.13 Nouryon

6.4.14 Sappi Limited

6.4.15 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.16 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rapidly Expanding Healthcare Market in Emerging Economies

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311519

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

