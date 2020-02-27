Global Chatbot Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunities, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast Till 2026

Market Overview

The global Chatbot market expected to reach $XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. Mainly due to the rise in the adoption of technologies such as AI and NLP, which have made the chatbots more intelligent to interact with humans easily and providing enhanced customer services.

A bot is simply a computer program that automates certain tasks. In the case of a chatbot, the task being automated is a 1:1 conversation with a person. These bots can use sophisticated technology like artificial intelligence and natural-language processing. Alternatively, they can be as simple as a series of IF-THEN statements. Alexa is a type of chatbot. So is the Domino’s Pizza app. Today’s chatbots reply with text, yes, and also with audio, video, images, GIFs, you name it. Even the mediums for chatbots have grown exponentially — you’ve likely experienced bots in chat apps like Messenger and WhatsApp as well as on many, many websites with the little button in the corner asking if you need any help.

The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the global Chatbot market. The global Chatbot market has been segmented based on region, Type, Deployment, and End-User.

Global Chatbot Market Value (USD Mn), 2018-2026

**Source: DataM Intelligence Analysis (2019)

Market Dynamics

The global Chatbot market growth is primarily driven by technological advances in AI and NLP. Advanced NLP and AI have made the chatbots much more advance then earlier and are solving business problems by providing better customer services by being available 24*7, also by giving quick solutions to the customers. Moreover, the businesses are adopting is quickly to enhance customer experience and engage a large number of customers cost-effectively. Also, 25%-30% customer service costs can be reduced by organizations by implementing conversational solutions like virtual agents and chatbots.

Moreover, with the rise in investment by the various governments in the adoption of the chatbots will also boost the market for the forecast period. For instance, in India, the Government of Maharashtra has partnered with conversation AI platform Haptik to develop a chatbot as part of its Aaple Sarkar platform. The bot, which is available on the AapleSarker RTS (Right to Services) website, will provide conversational access to information regarding 1,400 services managed by the state government. The Right to Services Act of 2015 mandates that citizens should be able to access information regarding public services through digital platforms. The new chatbot will be another medium through which citizens can get their queries resolved.

However, factors such as the high initial cost, lack of awareness, and integration complexities might hamper the growth of the chatbot market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Deployment, the global Chatbot market segmented into Cloud and On-premise. In 2018, On-premise deployment segment dominated the global market and was expected to retain its dominance over the forecasted period. This is mainly due to the adaptation of this technology by the bigger organization which concerns about engaging large customer base and also serving customers 24*7 all 365 day to provide better services. However, Cloud-based deployment segment is also gaining market share due to the increasing demand chatbots implementation by the SME because of cost-effective and time-effective solutions. It is expected that On-premise market will grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period.

Global Chatbot Market , By Deployment, 2018 (% Share)

**Source: DataM Intelligence Analysis (2019)

By End-user industry, the global Chatbot market segmented into Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Travel & Tourism, E-commerce, and Others. The retail segment has a dominant share in the end-user segment and is expected to retain its dominance in the forecast period. However, the rise in the e-commerce business due to the rise in internet penetration all around the world is engaging large customers by implementing chatbots. For instance, Argomall is an eCommerce store based in the Philippines selling consumer goods. Their bot enables customers to find out key information about Argomall (including delivery details) as well as ask questions and talk to an Argomall support agent. Moreover, Chatbots have become an important sales and customer service tool for the company and helping organizations to generate 23x increase in ROI (vs the cost of running the bot on Chatfuel) first few months after its launch.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the global Chatbot market segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America holds the largest market share for chatbot Market. The adoption of new technologies is high among the organizations in the region; investments for technological development have increased in the last five years. The rising BFSI sector in North America is adopting the chatbots to service their customer quick and are available for help 24*7 all 365 days. For instance, as a market leader in both mobile banking use and AI implementations in the U.S., Bank of America introduced Erica, (from the word AmEricaa) to send notifications to customers, provide balance information, suggest how to save money, provide credit report updates, pay bills and help customers with simple transactions. Since the introduction, the capabilities of Erica have expanded as an advanced virtual assistant to help clients make smarter decisions.

APAC is after North America in terms of market share for the chatbot, due to rise in the economies in the APAC countries such as China, India, Korea. With the rising economies, the greater number of mid and small-sized enterprises are growing which are investing in chatbots as it will enable the companies to engage large number of customers. Also, there is a huge investment made for the development of chatbots in APAC. For instance, Rulai launches ‘low-code’ chatbot development tool and raises $6.5 million.The development team at Rulai, with offices in Beijing and Campbell, Calif., is helmed by the renowned University of California, Santa Cruz, computer science professor Yi Zhang.

Global Chatbot Market, by Region, 2018 (% share)

**Source: DataM Intelligence Analysis (2019)

Competitive Analysis

Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in distribution channels to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global Chatbot Market is a fragmented market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players include Anboto, Creative Virtual, eGain, Inbenta Technologies, and Nuance Communications. Other key players in the market include IBM Corporation, Artificial Solutions Inc., Next IT Corp, [24]7.ai, Inc., and Chatfuel.

In August 2019, Gatwick Airport has launched a chatbot on Facebook Messenger that can provide flight updates and information on its retail and food outlets.

In July 2019, HireXP launches conversational chatbot Amara in India. Amara can be integrated with the company’s internal systems and can be launched across multiple channels like WhatsApp, Slack, trello, SMS and many more.

Compitative Land scape

**Source: DataM Intelligence Analysis (2019)

Why Purchase the Report?

Identify new growth opportunities with In-depth insights for strategic business plans and design innovative strategies for sustainable growth.

Comprehensive details on factors that will drive or challenge the growth of market players.

Deep Sector-Specific Intelligence

Attractiveness and consumer behavior analysis for every region

Highlights of the competitive landscape.

Target Audience:

Service Providers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

Table of Contents

Chatbot Market Methodology and Scope

Research Methodology

Research Objective and Scope of the Report

Chatbot Market– Market Definition and Overview

Chatbot Market– Executive Summary

Market Snippet by Type

Market Snippet by Deployment

Market Snippet by End-User

Market Snippet by Region

Chatbot Market Dynamics

Market Impacting Factors

Drivers

Rise of the technology AI and Natural language processing

Restraints

High Initial cost&Lack of Awareness and Integration Complexities

Impact Analysis

Opportunities

Chatbot Market– Industry Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Chatbot Market– By Type

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type

Market Attractiveness Index, By Type

Solution*

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)

Service

Chatbot Market– By Deployment

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment

Market Attractiveness Index, By Deployment

Cloud*

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)

On-premise

Chatbot Market– By End-User

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User

Market Attractiveness Index, By End-User

Healthcare*

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)

Retail

BFSI

Travel & Tourism

E-commerce

Others

Chatbot Market– By Region

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Region

Market Attractiveness Index, By Region

North America

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

South America

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Asia Pacific

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User

Chatbot Market – Competitive Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Market Positioning/Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis

Chatbot Market – Company Profiles

Anboto*

Company Overview

Product Portfolio and Description

Key Highlights

Financial Overview

Creative Virtual

eGain

Inbenta Technologies

Nuance Communications

IBM Corporation

Artificial Solutions Inc.

Next IT Corp

[24]7.ai, Inc.

Chatfuel (**List not exhaustive)

Chatbot Market– Premium Insights

Chatbot Market– DataM

Appendix

About Us and Services

Contact Us

