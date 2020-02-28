Global Photomask Market-Demand, Research and End User Analysis to 2026
Market Overview
A photomask is an opaque plate with holes or transparencies that allow light to shine through in a defined pattern. They are commonly used in photolithography. It is a tool used for productions of components including electronic devices (semiconductors), displays, PCB, MEMS. It is a master copy for the patterning. Photolithography is used to form PCB circuits and display patterns. Photomasks are used to transfer the patterns on the baseplates. A photomask acts just like “negative film” in photography, and that makes the baseplates printing paper. Electronic devices, transistors, memories, display devices like LCD, OLED, MEMS, Magnetic heads for hard disks, and, heads for inkjet printers are the various applications for Photomask market.
Global Photomask Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2019-2026)
Market Dynamics
Increasing the use of electronic devices is the major driving factor for the growth of the market worldwide. Increasing no of internet users and rise in the usage of electronic devices are the vital factors that act as key points for market growth. Along with mobile phones, people own a range of other information devices globally. For instance, nearly three-quarters of U.S. adults now own desktop or laptop computers, while roughly half now own tablet computers and roughly half own e-reader devices. More than 200 million people got their first mobile device in 2017, and two-thirds of the world’s 7.6 billion inhabitants now have a mobile phone.
The number of internet users in 2018 is 4.021 billion, up 7 % year-on-year, the number of social media users in 2018 is 3.196 billion, up 13 % year-on-year and the number of mobile phone users in 2018 is 5.135 billion, up 4 % year-on-year. Adding to this, Asian companies have improved manufacturing processes for the electronic devices and this made the Asia Pacific as a major hub for the photomask market growth. China, Japan, and the Korea Republic already have developed the electronic industry. Semiconductors found in all electronic devices. For instance, from 2001 to 2016, the value of electronics exports from Asia jumped from USD 537.3 billion to USD 1,758 billion, the growth rate is 8.2% each year on average.
Segment Analysis
By end-user verticals, the photomask market is segmented into flat panel display industry and semiconductor & IC. The global photomask market size by semiconductor & IC was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. The semiconductor and IC are expected to be the fastest-growing segment due to the huge demand for semiconductor components worldwide. Producing a photomask is the first point in the semiconductor manufacturing process that a chip design actually becomes a physical object.
According to SEMI, the worldwide semiconductor photomask market logged a record high in 2018, reaching USD 4.0 billion. Companies are focusing on launching and developing next-generation photomask for semiconductors. For instance, Toppan has developed and introduced an advanced next-generation EUV photomask for leading-edge semiconductors. Countries like China are encouraging the growth of the semiconductor industry by improving their policies. These developments will be encouraging China to advance its domestic semiconductor industry to reduce its dependence on other country’s technology.
On the basis of application, the photomask market is classified into LCD displays, MEME, printed circuit boards, electronic circuits, and other microstructures. The global photomask market size by LCD displays was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
Based on the type, the photomask market is classified into reticles, 1x masks, copy masks, and, others. The global photomask market size by reticles was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
Geographical Analysis
The Asia Pacific market for Photomask was valued at USD XX million in 2018 and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to reach a market value of USD XX million by 2026. The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share globally owing to higher demand and consumption of photomasks in the semiconductor industry. China and South Korea are the leading countries in the photomask market due to the presence of most of the key electronics manufacturing companies. For instance, In May 2017, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP) and Photronics Inc., has announced that they are establishing a semiconductor photomask manufacturing and sales joint venture (JV) in China.
Taiwan is one of the largest photomask regional markets and is expected to continue the same in the forecast period. Companies in Asia Pacific are also focusing to acquire the companies in order to extend their market presence. For instance, In August 2019, U.S.-based GlobalFoundries Inc., the world’s third-largest semiconductor foundry has announced that it is selling off its photomask business to Japan’s Toppan Photomasks Inc.
Competitive Landscape
The Photomask market is competitive with existing players in the market. Some of the major players include Dai Nippon Printing, Hoya Corporation, Taiwan Mask Corporation, Toppan Photomasks, Photronics Inc., Compugraphics, Advance Reproductions Corporation, and Nippon Filcon.
Table of Contents
Global Photomask Market Methodology and Scope
Research Methodology
Research Objective and Scope of the Report
Global Photomask Market – Market Definition and Overview
Global Photomask Market – Executive Summary
Market Snippet by Type
Market Snippet by Application
Market Snippet by End-Use Verticals
Market Snippet by Region
Global Photomask Market Dynamics
Market Impacting Factors
Drivers
Increasing use of electronic devices
Restraints
Opportunity
Impact Analysis
Global Photomask Market – Industry Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Patent Analysis
Global Photomask Market – By Type
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type
Market Attractiveness Index, By Type
Reticles*
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, USD Million, 2016-2025 and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2026
1x Masks
Copy Masks
Others (Working Mask)
Global Photomask Market – By Application
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
Market Attractiveness Index, By Application
LCD Displays*
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, USD Million, 2016-2025 and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2026
Printed Circuit Boards
Electronic Circuits
MEMS
Other Microstructures
Global Photomask Market – By End Use Verticals
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-Use Verticals
Market Attractiveness Index, By End Use Verticals
Flat Panel Display industry*
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, USD Million, 2016-2025 and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2026
Semiconductor and IC
Global Photomask Market – By Region
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Region
Market Attractiveness Index, By Region
North America
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-Use Verticals
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-Use Verticals
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
Germany
The U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
South America
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-Use Verticals
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Asia Pacific
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-Use Verticals
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East and Africa
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-Use Verticals
Global Photomask Market Competitive Landscape
Competitive Scenario
Market Positioning/Share Analysis
Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis
Global Photomask Market Company Profiles
Dai Nippon Printing*
Company Overview
Product Portfolio and Description
Key Highlights
Financial Overview
Hoya Corporation
Taiwan Mask Corporation
Toppan Photomasks
Photronics Inc
Compugraphics
Advance Reproductions Corporation
Nippon Filcon (*List not exhaustive)
Global Photomask Market – DataM
Appendix
About Us and Services
Contact Us
