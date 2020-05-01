Clinical Decision Support Systems Market 2020-2026 Trends Analysis || Leading Players – Epic Systems Corporation, Wolters Kluwer, Hearst Communications Inc., Elsevier, NXGN Management

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1080.51 million to an estimated value of USD 2669.57 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing prevalence for cloud- computing in healthcare is major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global clinical decision support systems market are Cerner Corporation., McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Wolters Kluwer, Hearst Communications Inc., Elsevier, IBM Corporation, Allscripts, Alfa Health Care., NXGN Management, LLC., Carestream Health., Athenahealth, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited., GIDEON Informatics, Inc., Watson, First Databank, Inc., Cerner Corporation

With the market info provided in the Clinical Decision Support Systems Market report, it has become easy to gain global perspective for the international business. Focus groups and in-depth interviews are included for qualitative analysis whereas customer survey and analysis of secondary data has been carried out under quantitative analysis. This market analysis report acts as a very significant constituent of business strategy. It is a definite study of the Healthcare industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. Clinical Decision Support Systems Market business document proves to be a sure aspect to help grow the business.

Market Definition: Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

Clinical decision support system is an application used by the clinicians and healthcare providers for the better decision making so that they can provide provides better treatment and care to the patients. They are mainly of two types- therapeutic clinical decision support systems and diagnostic clinical decision support systems. This device also helps the doctors to get the medical history of the patient so that they can provide better clinical diagnosis. The main aim of the CDSS is to reduce unnecessary testing to save money and provide safety to the customer. Increasing chronic diseases among consumer is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Drivers

Rising cases of chronic disease among population is driving the growth of this market

Increasing ageing population is another factor driving the market growth.

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Restraints

High funding for the IT infrastructure is restraining the growth of this market

Increasing awareness about the data security in Cloud-Based CDSS is another factor restraining the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market : By Component

Services

Software

Hardware

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market : By Product

Integrated CDSS

Standalone CDSS

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market : By Type

Therapeutic Clinical Decision Support Systems

Diagnostic Clinical Decision Support Systems

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market : By Model

On-Premise CDSS

Cloud-Based CDSS

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market : By Application

Conventional Clinical Decision Support Systems

Advanced Clinical Decision Support Systems

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market : By Level of Interactivity

Active CDSS

Passive CDSS

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market : By Setting

Inpatient Settings

Ambulatory Care Settings

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market : By Delivery System

Web- Based System

Cloud- Based System

On- Premises Systems

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market : By End- User

Clinics

Pharmacy

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers

Others

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Clinical Decision Support Systems Market:

In February 2018, Viz.AI Contact application, got approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their marketing. This is specially designed clinical decision support software which will be used to check the computed tomography (CT) results and will also notify about the stroke in the patients. This device will notify the specialist earlier so that they can provide treatment to the patient faster.

In May 2015, McKesson announced the launch of their InterQual which is their new decision support solutions. This new systems have 55 new evidence-based clinical content areas in which 29 is for the specialty drugs and 33 for molecular diagnostics tests. The main aim of the launch id to provide patients high quality care and provide evidence- based content so that they can make decision easily.

Competitive Analysis: Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

Global clinical decision support systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of clinical decision support systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market : Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

