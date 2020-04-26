Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2020 | Consumer-Demand, Key Players, Applications, Growth and Opportunities 2025

The research report on Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market offers a complete analysis on the study of Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) industry. The report also helps the service providers to offer up-to-date and accurate information about the client requirements, attitudes, consumer preferences, buying intentions, and their changing tastes. The Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market report helps to develop correlative relationship among the consumers demand and preferences and product brands. In addition to this, the Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. Likewise, with the information covered in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market report, marketing of goods could be made economical and effective that leads to reduce all types of wastage.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Google

IBM

AWS (Amazon)

Cisco

Salesforce

PTC

Oracle

Thingspeak

GE Predix

Thingstream

EMnify

Xively

Carriots

SAP

Amazon

Intel Corporation

Aeris

Fujitsu

Exosite

Bosch Software Innovations

Ayla Networks

Telit

Teezle

Particle

Zebra Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Device Management

Connectivity Management

Application Enablement

Market segment by Application, split into

Smart Home

Wearable

Wisdom City

Industrial Automation & Manufacturing

Interconnected Transportation & Logistics

Health Care

Wisdom and Retail

Wisdom Agriculture

Smart Energy and Security

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Device Management

1.4.3 Connectivity Management

1.4.4 Application Enablement

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Smart Home

1.5.3 Wearable

1.5.4 Wisdom City

1.5.5 Industrial Automation & Manufacturing

1.5.6 Interconnected Transportation & Logistics

1.5.7 Health Care

1.5.8 Wisdom and Retail

1.5.9 Wisdom Agriculture

1.5.10 Smart Energy and Security

1.5.11 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

Continued….

