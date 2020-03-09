Global Cognitive Analytics Market, [By Component (Software, and Services); By Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud-Based); By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Businesses); By End-User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy, Others); By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

The Cognitive Analytics market is anticipated to reach over USD 48 billion by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the large enterprises segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.

The growing need for real time analysis of complex data for improved business efficiency, and need to gain actionable insights from large amount of data have boosted the adoption of cognitive analytics solutions. Increasing trend of BYOD, IOT, and artificial intelligence fuels the adoption of cognitive analytics. Additionally, the increasing demand of cognitive analytics from industries such as transportation, healthcare, and BFSI has supported then Cognitive Analytics Market growth over the years. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with growing adoption of cloud technologies would accelerate the growth of the cognitive analytics market. Growing demand from emerging economies, and increasing adoption by small and medium sized businesses is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3177997

The North America Cognitive Analytics Market generated the highest revenue in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increase in demand from the healthcare and government sectors, and growing trend of IOT drive the market growth in the region. The growing adoption of cloud-based technologies, and technological advancements further support ten Cognitive Analytics Market growth in the region. The increasing demand from BFSI and defense sectors in the region further promote market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing demand from emerging countries such as China, Japan, and India.

The leading companies profiled in the Cognitive Analytics Market report include International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., SAS Institute, Nuance Communications, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, Intel Corporation, and Narrative Science. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/cognitive-analytics-market-by-component-by-deployment-model-by-organization-size-by-end-user-and-logistics-manufacturing-retail-energy-others-by-region-market-size-and-forecast-2018-2026

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Cognitive Analytics Market Insights

3.1. Cognitive Analytics – Industry snapshot

3.2. Cognitive Analytics – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Cognitive Analytics Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Cognitive Analytics – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Cognitive Analytics Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Cognitive Analytics Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Cognitive Analytics Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Cognitive Analytics Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. Cognitive Analytics Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Cognitive Analytics Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Cognitive Analytics Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Component

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Software

4.3. Services

5. Cognitive Analytics Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Deployment Model

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. On-Premise

5.3. Cloud-Based

6. Cognitive Analytics Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by End-User

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

6.3. Healthcare

6.4. Transportation and Logistics

6.5. Manufacturing

6.6. Retail

6.7. Energy

6.8. Others

7. Cognitive Analytics Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Organization Size

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Large Enterprises

7.3. Small and Medium Businesses

8. Cognitive Analytics Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. North America

8.2.1. US.

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. UK

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. India

8.4.3. Japan

8.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Brazil

8.6. Middle East & Africa

9. Company Profiles

9.1. International Business Machines Corporation

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Recent Developments

9.2. Cisco Systems Inc.

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Financials

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Recent Developments

9.3. SAS Institute

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Financials

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Recent Developments

9.4. Nuance Communications

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Financials

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Recent Developments

9.5. Microsoft Corporation

9.5.1. Overview

9.5.2. Financials

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Recent Developments

9.6. Oracle Corporation

9.6.1. Overview

9.6.2. Financials

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Recent Developments

9.7. Amazon Web Services

9.7.1. Overview

9.7.2. Financials

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Recent Developments

9.8. Google LLC

9.8.1. Overview

9.8.2. Financials

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Recent Developments

9.9. Intel Corporation

9.9.1. Overview

9.9.2. Financials

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Recent Developments

9.10. Narrative Science

9.10.1. Overview

9.10.2. Financials

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Recent Developments

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3177997

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155