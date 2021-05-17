 Global Cold Plasma Market Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth In Future 2020-2025|Terraplasma Medical GmbH, Vetaphone A/S, TheraDep Technologies, Inc., Adtec Plasma Technology Co., Ltd., Europlasma, Henniker Plasma

Cold Plasma Market According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report, “By Regime Type (Atmospheric Pressure, Low-Pressure), By Technology (Remote Treatment, Direct Treatment, Electrode Contact), By Industry (Electronics And Semiconductor {Coating, Etching, Thin Film Deposition}, Food & Agriculture {Packaging Decontamination, Seed Germination, Wastewater Treatment }, Medical {Wound Healing, Cancer Treatment, Surgeries}, Polymer And Plastic {Surface Treatment, Printing, Adhesion}, Textile { Sterilization, Finishing, Dyeing/Printing }), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast is projected to reach USD 3,156.1 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The report spread No of pages : 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it.

This comprehensive cold plasma industry research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the organizations operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market CAGR,Volume, industry share And size, demand and trend growth, key segments, and key drivers and restrains.

Key Points:

Nordson Corporation is going to dominate the global cold plasma market followed by Plasmatreat GmbH and Enercon Industries Corporation. Some other players include CPI Plasma, Terraplasma Medical GmbH, Vetaphone A/S, TheraDep Technologies, Inc., Adtec Plasma Technology Co., Ltd., Europlasma, Henniker Plasma, Neoplas tools GmbH, Tomi Environmental Solutions, Inc., Tantec A/S, Bovie Medical, Wacker Chemie AG, IonMed and Devicefarm among others.

The atmospheric pressure segment is dominating the global cold plasma market with the market share 62.2%.

The direct treatment segment is dominating the global cold plasma market with 63.3% market share. However, remote treatment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Global Cold Plasma Market

By Regime Type

(Atmospheric Pressure, Low Pressure),

By Technology

(Direct Treatment, Electrode Contact, Remote Treatment),

By Industry

(Electronics and Semiconductor, Food & Agriculture, Medical, Polymer and Plastic, Textile, Others),

By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

