Global Computer Assisted Coding Market And Forecast Assumptions Through 2025

Computer Assisted Coding Market is valued at USD 2.74 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6.45 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Computer Assisted Coding is the solution adopted by many major industry players for better coding workflows, decreasing coding errors and increase accuracy of the coding, analyze large data and decrease time consumption.A computer assisted coding system (CACS) is software that analyzes healthcare documents and produces appropriate medical codes for specific phrases and terms within the document.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059285

Sample Infographics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Implementation of ICT-10 Standards

1.2 More usage of HER systems

1.3 Cost reduction benefits

1.4 Better Patient data management

1.5 Popularity amongst physicians to handle outpatient settings using CAC

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High implementation cost

2.2 Lack of IT Professionals

View Source Of Related Reports:

Computer Assisted Coding Market

Healthcare EDI Market

Radiation Dose Management Market

Ambulatory EHR Market

E-Clinical Solutions Market

E- Prescribing Market

Medical Device Connectivity Market

Market Segmentation:

Computer Assisted Coding Marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. Computer Assisted Coding Market, byProduct and service:

1.1 Software

1.1.1 Standalone software

1.1.1.1 Structured input software

1.1.2 Integrated Software

1.2 Services

1.2.1 Support and maintenance

1.2.2 Education and training

2. Computer Assisted Coding Market, by Mode of Delivery:

2.1 Web based

2.2 Cloud based

2.3 On premise

3. Computer Assisted Coding Market, by Application:

3.1 Automated Computer assisted encoding

3.2 Management Reporting And Analytics

3.3 Clinical Coding auditing

4. Computer Assisted Coding Market, end user:

4.1 Hospitals

4.2 Physicians

4.3 Academic Medical Centers

4.4 Clinical labs and diagnosis centers

4.5other healthcare providers

5. Computer Assisted Coding Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. 3M Company

2. Optum, Inc.

3. Nuance Communications, Inc.

4. Cerner Corporation

5. Mckesson Corporation

6. Dolbey Systems, Inc.

7. Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc.

8. Craneware PLC.

9. Athenahealth, Inc.

10. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.

11. Trucode

12. M*Modal IP LLC

13. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

14. EPIC Systems Corporation

15. Precyse Solutions, LLC (Nthrive, Inc.)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059285

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Computer Assisted Coding Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609