Global Construction Lubricants Market Growth:2018 to 2025 | Indian Oil Corporation, Sinopec, Phillips 66,Morris Lubricants

Market Analysis: Global Construction Lubricants Market

The Global Construction Lubricants Market is expected to reach USD 15.86 billion by 2025, from USD 12.58 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global Construction Lubricants Market

The key players operating in the global construction lubricants market are

Royal Dutch Shell

Exxonmobil

British Petroleum (BP)

Chevron Corporation

Total

The other players in the market are Petrochina Company, Lukoil, Indian Oil Corporation, Sinopec, Fuchs Petrolub SE, Phillips 66 Company, Bel-Ray Company LLC., Morris Lubricants, Penrite Oil, Valvoline, Liqui Moly GmbH, ENI SPA, Addinol Lube Oil GmbH, Lubrication Engineers, Inc., FUCHS, Lubricating Specialties Company, Southern Lubrication (Pvt) Ltd., Schaeffer Manufacturing Co., AFRILUBE, Leahy-Wolf, QALCO and many more.

This report studies Global Construction Lubricants Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Construction Lubricants Market Segmentation:

Global Construction Lubricants Market By Base Oil

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Global Construction Lubricants Market By Equipment Type

Earthmoving Equipment

Material Handling Equipment

Heavy Construction Vehicles

Others

Global Construction Lubricants Market By Product Type

Hydraulic Fluid

Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF)

Compressor Oil

Grease

Others

Global Construction Lubricants Market By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Table Of Contents: Global Construction Lubricants Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Market Definition: Global Construction Lubricants Market

Lubricants are important for the proper functioning of a machine. The primary function of lubricants is to reduce friction and wear & tear. Lubricants secures against sludge formation and residual deposition over mechanical parts. Lubricants are also used to transfer heat as seals for gases, transmit power and prevent rust and corrosion. Lubricants are manufactured from base oils. The desired properties are imparted to lubricants by blending base oils with various additives such as viscosity index improvers, dispersants, and detergents. According to U.S. Census Bureau, in 2016, total spending rose up by 6.5% from the year 2015. In addition, in 2014, construction spending was up nearly 11.0% and in 2015 it raised 10.7%. According to U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, the construction sector will have one of the largest increment in real output and will reach almost USD 1.2 trillion by 2020. Moreover, the U.S. population is expected to grow from 321.2 billion to 338 billion by 2020 which would require more construction. The increasing construction sector around the globe will demand higher machinery equipment’s which requires the lubricants for proper functioning. Hence will drive the growth for construction lubricants.

Market Drivers:

Growth of construction sector in APAC and the Middle East & Africa.

Growing demand for high-quality lubricants

Rise in automation in construction sector

Market Restraint:

Technological advancements in construction lubricants

Oil rejuvenation

