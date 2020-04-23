Global Consumer Internet of Things Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Segmentation, Applications, Revenue, Top Players, Ticket Machine, Industry Overview & Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Qualcomm

Honeywell International

AT&T

Texas Instruments

Microsoft

NXP Semiconductors

Sony Corporation

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics

STMicroelectronics

LG Electronics

IBM

Cisco Systems

Symantec

Apple

TE Connectivity

Schneider Electric

Amazon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Node Component

Network Infrastructure

Solution

Market segment by Application, split into

Home Security and Smart Domestic

Wearable Technology

Personal Healthcare

Smart Office

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Node Component

1.4.3 Network Infrastructure

1.4.4 Solution

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Home Security and Smart Domestic

1.5.3 Wearable Technology

1.5.4 Personal Healthcare

1.5.5 Smart Office

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Qualcomm

13.1.1 Qualcomm Company Details

13.1.2 Qualcomm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Qualcomm Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Introduction

13.1.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

13.2 Honeywell International

13.2.1 Honeywell International Company Details

13.2.2 Honeywell International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Honeywell International Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Introduction

13.2.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

13.3 AT&T

13.3.1 AT&T Company Details

13.3.2 AT&T Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 AT&T Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Introduction

13.3.4 AT&T Revenue in Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 AT&T Recent Development

13.4 Texas Instruments

13.4.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

13.4.2 Texas Instruments Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Texas Instruments Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Introduction

13.4.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

13.5 Microsoft

13.5.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.5.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Microsoft Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Introduction

13.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.6 NXP Semiconductors

13.6.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details

13.6.2 NXP Semiconductors Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 NXP Semiconductors Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Introduction

13.6.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

13.7 Sony Corporation

13.7.1 Sony Corporation Company Details

13.7.2 Sony Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Sony Corporation Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Introduction

13.7.4 Sony Corporation Revenue in Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Sony Corporation Recent Development

13.8 Intel Corporation

13.8.1 Intel Corporation Company Details

13.8.2 Intel Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Intel Corporation Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Introduction

13.8.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

13.9 Samsung Electronics

13.9.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details

13.9.2 Samsung Electronics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Samsung Electronics Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Introduction

13.9.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

13.10 STMicroelectronics

13.10.1 STMicroelectronics Company Details

13.10.2 STMicroelectronics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 STMicroelectronics Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Introduction

13.10.4 STMicroelectronics Revenue in Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

13.11 LG Electronics

10.11.1 LG Electronics Company Details

10.11.2 LG Electronics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 LG Electronics Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Introduction

10.11.4 LG Electronics Revenue in Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 LG Electronics Recent Development

13.12 IBM

10.12.1 IBM Company Details

10.12.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 IBM Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Introduction

10.12.4 IBM Revenue in Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 IBM Recent Development

13.13 Cisco Systems

10.13.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

10.13.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Cisco Systems Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Introduction

10.13.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

13.14 Symantec

10.14.1 Symantec Company Details

10.14.2 Symantec Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Symantec Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Introduction

10.14.4 Symantec Revenue in Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Symantec Recent Development

13.15 Apple

10.15.1 Apple Company Details

10.15.2 Apple Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Apple Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Introduction

10.15.4 Apple Revenue in Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Apple Recent Development

13.16 TE Connectivity

10.16.1 TE Connectivity Company Details

10.16.2 TE Connectivity Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 TE Connectivity Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Introduction

10.16.4 TE Connectivity Revenue in Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development

13.17 Schneider Electric

10.17.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

10.17.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Schneider Electric Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Introduction

10.17.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

13.18 Amazon

10.18.1 Amazon Company Details

10.18.2 Amazon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Amazon Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Introduction

10.18.4 Amazon Revenue in Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Amazon Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

