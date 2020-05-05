Global Cyber Insurance Market 2020 Technology Development, Applications, Business Opportunity and Recent Industry Activity – Forecast 2024

Global Cyber Insurance market report helps the end-users to understand the industry plans, growth factors, development strategies and policies implemented by leading Cyber Insurance players. This report analyses various facts and figures to grow the global Cyber Insurance market revenue. A detailed explanation of Cyber Insurance potential consumers, market values, and the future scope are offered in this report. The key players of Cyber Insurance industry, their product portfolio, market share, industry profiles is studied in this report.

On global level Cyber Insurance industry is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and regions. It also focuses on market dynamics, Cyber Insurance market growth drivers, developing market segments and the market growth curve is offered based on past, present and future market statistics. The industry plans, news, and policies are presented at a global and regional level. The major market players are studied on the basis of gross margin, production volume, price structure, and market value. The competitive scenario among Cyber Insurance players will help the industry contenders in planning their policies. The report statistics covered in this report by LP Information will be a beneficial guide to form the business growth.

Cyber-insurance is an insurance product used to protect businesses and individual users from Internet-based risks, and more generally from risks relating to information technology infrastructure and activities. Risks of this nature are typically excluded from traditional commercial general liability policies or at least are not specifically defined in traditional insurance products. Coverage provided by cyber-insurance policies may include first-party coverage against losses such as data destruction, extortion, theft, hacking, and denial of service attacks; liability coverage indemnifying companies for losses to others caused, for example, by errors and omissions, failure to safeguard data, or defamation; and other benefits including regular security-audit, post-incident public relations and investigative expenses, and criminal reward funds.

With cyber-attacks becoming the norm these days, even threatening to expand into a global epidemic, cyber-risk insurers across the globe are seeing organizations and end users scramble for protection from possible data and information security disasters.

North America dominates the cyber insurance market and accounts for around 89% of the overall cyber insurance market in 2016. Mandatory legislation regarding cyber security in several U.S. states has led to higher penetration of cyber liability insurance policies. Europe has very less penetration of cyber insurance liability policies as compared to that of the U.S. The European council has recently passed regulations regarding data protection and security, which are projected to be brought into effect in 2018. These regulations would oblige companies to purchase cyber insurance policies. Though Asia-Pacific accounts for negligible percentage share, it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to a significant increase in ransomware attacks.

Most cyber insurance writers have shifted their writings to standalone policies and away from packaged policies; we found that more than 67% of the $2.19 billion total direct premiums written in 2016 were on a standalone basis. Insurers view standalone policies as more efficient and effective than packaged policies.

The top 3 cyber insurance writers are American International Group (AIG), Chubb and XL Group; these 3 companies had a combined market share of over 30 percent in 2016. The top 15 writers of cyber in this report held approximately 64 percent of the market in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cyber Insurance market will register a 33.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 16700 million by 2024, from US$ 2920 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cyber Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cyber Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Cyber Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Stand-alone Cyber Insurance

Packaged Cyber Insurance

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Financial Institutions

Retail and Wholesale

Healthcare

Business Services

Manufacturing

Technology

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AIG

Chubb

XL Group

Beazley

Allianz

Zurich Insurance

Munich Re Group

Berkshire Hathaway

AON

AXIS Insurance

Lockton

CNA

Travelers

BCS Insurance

Liberty Mutual

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cyber Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cyber Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cyber Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cyber Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cyber Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Cyber Insurance Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cyber Insurance Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Cyber Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Cyber Insurance Segment by Type

2.2.1 Stand-alone Cyber Insurance

2.2.2 Packaged Cyber Insurance

2.3 Cyber Insurance Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Cyber Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Cyber Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Cyber Insurance Segment by Application

2.4.1 Financial Institutions

2.4.2 Retail and Wholesale

2.4.3 Healthcare

2.4.4 Business Services

2.4.5 Manufacturing

2.4.6 Technology

2.4.7 Others

2.5 Cyber Insurance Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Cyber Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Cyber Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Cyber Insurance by Players

3.1 Global Cyber Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cyber Insurance Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cyber Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Cyber Insurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Cyber Insurance by Regions

4.1 Cyber Insurance Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Cyber Insurance Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Cyber Insurance Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Cyber Insurance Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cyber Insurance Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Cyber Insurance Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Cyber Insurance Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Cyber Insurance Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Cyber Insurance Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Cyber Insurance Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Cyber Insurance Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cyber Insurance by Countries

7.2 Europe Cyber Insurance Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Cyber Insurance Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Cyber Insurance by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Cyber Insurance Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Cyber Insurance Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Cyber Insurance Market Forecast

10.1 Global Cyber Insurance Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Cyber Insurance Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Cyber Insurance Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Cyber Insurance Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Cyber Insurance Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 AIG

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cyber Insurance Product Offered

11.1.3 AIG Cyber Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 AIG News

11.2 Chubb

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cyber Insurance Product Offered

11.2.3 Chubb Cyber Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Chubb News

11.3 XL Group

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cyber Insurance Product Offered

11.3.3 XL Group Cyber Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 XL Group News

11.4 Beazley

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Cyber Insurance Product Offered

11.4.3 Beazley Cyber Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Beazley News

11.5 Allianz

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Cyber Insurance Product Offered

11.5.3 Allianz Cyber Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Allianz News

11.6 Zurich Insurance

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Cyber Insurance Product Offered

11.6.3 Zurich Insurance Cyber Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Zurich Insurance News

11.7 Munich Re Group

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Cyber Insurance Product Offered

11.7.3 Munich Re Group Cyber Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Munich Re Group News

11.8 Berkshire Hathaway

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Cyber Insurance Product Offered

11.8.3 Berkshire Hathaway Cyber Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Berkshire Hathaway News

11.9 AON

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Cyber Insurance Product Offered

11.9.3 AON Cyber Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 AON News

11.10 AXIS Insurance

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Cyber Insurance Product Offered

11.10.3 AXIS Insurance Cyber Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 AXIS Insurance News

11.11 Lockton

11.12 CNA

11.13 Travelers

11.14 BCS Insurance

11.15 Liberty Mutual

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

