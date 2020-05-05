Global Cyber Insurance Market 2020 Technology Development, Applications, Business Opportunity and Recent Industry Activity – Forecast 2024
Global Cyber Insurance market report helps the end-users to understand the industry plans, growth factors, development strategies and policies implemented by leading Cyber Insurance players. This report analyses various facts and figures to grow the global Cyber Insurance market revenue. A detailed explanation of Cyber Insurance potential consumers, market values, and the future scope are offered in this report. The key players of Cyber Insurance industry, their product portfolio, market share, industry profiles is studied in this report.
On global level Cyber Insurance industry is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and regions. It also focuses on market dynamics, Cyber Insurance market growth drivers, developing market segments and the market growth curve is offered based on past, present and future market statistics. The industry plans, news, and policies are presented at a global and regional level. The major market players are studied on the basis of gross margin, production volume, price structure, and market value. The competitive scenario among Cyber Insurance players will help the industry contenders in planning their policies. The report statistics covered in this report by LP Information will be a beneficial guide to form the business growth.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2677046
Cyber-insurance is an insurance product used to protect businesses and individual users from Internet-based risks, and more generally from risks relating to information technology infrastructure and activities. Risks of this nature are typically excluded from traditional commercial general liability policies or at least are not specifically defined in traditional insurance products. Coverage provided by cyber-insurance policies may include first-party coverage against losses such as data destruction, extortion, theft, hacking, and denial of service attacks; liability coverage indemnifying companies for losses to others caused, for example, by errors and omissions, failure to safeguard data, or defamation; and other benefits including regular security-audit, post-incident public relations and investigative expenses, and criminal reward funds.
With cyber-attacks becoming the norm these days, even threatening to expand into a global epidemic, cyber-risk insurers across the globe are seeing organizations and end users scramble for protection from possible data and information security disasters.
North America dominates the cyber insurance market and accounts for around 89% of the overall cyber insurance market in 2016. Mandatory legislation regarding cyber security in several U.S. states has led to higher penetration of cyber liability insurance policies. Europe has very less penetration of cyber insurance liability policies as compared to that of the U.S. The European council has recently passed regulations regarding data protection and security, which are projected to be brought into effect in 2018. These regulations would oblige companies to purchase cyber insurance policies. Though Asia-Pacific accounts for negligible percentage share, it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to a significant increase in ransomware attacks.
Most cyber insurance writers have shifted their writings to standalone policies and away from packaged policies; we found that more than 67% of the $2.19 billion total direct premiums written in 2016 were on a standalone basis. Insurers view standalone policies as more efficient and effective than packaged policies.
The top 3 cyber insurance writers are American International Group (AIG), Chubb and XL Group; these 3 companies had a combined market share of over 30 percent in 2016. The top 15 writers of cyber in this report held approximately 64 percent of the market in 2016.
According to this study, over the next five years the Cyber Insurance market will register a 33.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 16700 million by 2024, from US$ 2920 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cyber Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cyber Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Cyber Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Stand-alone Cyber Insurance
Packaged Cyber Insurance
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Financial Institutions
Retail and Wholesale
Healthcare
Business Services
Manufacturing
Technology
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
AIG
Chubb
XL Group
Beazley
Allianz
Zurich Insurance
Munich Re Group
Berkshire Hathaway
AON
AXIS Insurance
Lockton
CNA
Travelers
BCS Insurance
Liberty Mutual
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cyber Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Cyber Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cyber Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cyber Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Cyber Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-cyber-insurance-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Cyber Insurance Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Cyber Insurance Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Cyber Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Cyber Insurance Segment by Type
2.2.1 Stand-alone Cyber Insurance
2.2.2 Packaged Cyber Insurance
2.3 Cyber Insurance Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Cyber Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Cyber Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Cyber Insurance Segment by Application
2.4.1 Financial Institutions
2.4.2 Retail and Wholesale
2.4.3 Healthcare
2.4.4 Business Services
2.4.5 Manufacturing
2.4.6 Technology
2.4.7 Others
2.5 Cyber Insurance Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Cyber Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Cyber Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Cyber Insurance by Players
3.1 Global Cyber Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Cyber Insurance Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Cyber Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Cyber Insurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Cyber Insurance by Regions
4.1 Cyber Insurance Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Cyber Insurance Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Cyber Insurance Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Cyber Insurance Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Cyber Insurance Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Cyber Insurance Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Cyber Insurance Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Cyber Insurance Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Cyber Insurance Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Cyber Insurance Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Cyber Insurance Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Cyber Insurance by Countries
7.2 Europe Cyber Insurance Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Cyber Insurance Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Cyber Insurance by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Cyber Insurance Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Cyber Insurance Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Cyber Insurance Market Forecast
10.1 Global Cyber Insurance Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Cyber Insurance Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Cyber Insurance Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Cyber Insurance Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Cyber Insurance Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 AIG
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Cyber Insurance Product Offered
11.1.3 AIG Cyber Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 AIG News
11.2 Chubb
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Cyber Insurance Product Offered
11.2.3 Chubb Cyber Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Chubb News
11.3 XL Group
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Cyber Insurance Product Offered
11.3.3 XL Group Cyber Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 XL Group News
11.4 Beazley
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Cyber Insurance Product Offered
11.4.3 Beazley Cyber Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Beazley News
11.5 Allianz
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Cyber Insurance Product Offered
11.5.3 Allianz Cyber Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Allianz News
11.6 Zurich Insurance
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Cyber Insurance Product Offered
11.6.3 Zurich Insurance Cyber Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Zurich Insurance News
11.7 Munich Re Group
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Cyber Insurance Product Offered
11.7.3 Munich Re Group Cyber Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Munich Re Group News
11.8 Berkshire Hathaway
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Cyber Insurance Product Offered
11.8.3 Berkshire Hathaway Cyber Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Berkshire Hathaway News
11.9 AON
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Cyber Insurance Product Offered
11.9.3 AON Cyber Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 AON News
11.10 AXIS Insurance
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Cyber Insurance Product Offered
11.10.3 AXIS Insurance Cyber Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 AXIS Insurance News
11.11 Lockton
11.12 CNA
11.13 Travelers
11.14 BCS Insurance
11.15 Liberty Mutual
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2677046
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155