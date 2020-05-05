Global Data Center Rack Market 2020: By Advancements, Features, Application, Components, Future Scenario, Projection, Market Study, Regional Outlook till 2024

Global Data Center Rack market report helps the end-users to understand the industry plans, growth factors, development strategies and policies implemented by leading Data Center Rack players. This report analyses various facts and figures to grow the global Data Center Rack market revenue. A detailed explanation of Data Center Rack potential consumers, market values, and the future scope are offered in this report. The key players of Data Center Rack industry, their product portfolio, market share, industry profiles is studied in this report.

On global level Data Center Rack industry is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and regions. It also focuses on market dynamics, Data Center Rack market growth drivers, developing market segments and the market growth curve is offered based on past, present and future market statistics. The industry plans, news, and policies are presented at a global and regional level. The major market players are studied on the basis of gross margin, production volume, price structure, and market value. The competitive scenario among Data Center Rack players will help the industry contenders in planning their policies. The report statistics covered in this report by LP Information will be a beneficial guide to form the business growth.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2692406

A data center rack is a type of physical steel and electronic framework that is designed to house servers, networking devices, cables and other data center computing equipment. This physical structure provides equipment placement and orchestration within a data center facility.

The main driver of the global data rack industry is the construction of new data centers. In 2016, the global data rack industry was valued at 2.0 billion USD (Revenue from manufacturer). By 2023, the world is expected to reach 2.8 billion USD (Revenue from manufacturer). From the manufacturer’s point of view, the global data rack ex-prices is about 300-650 USD / Unit. Emerson Electric, Eaton, Schneider Electric, HPE and Dell are top manufacturers. Emerson Electric is the world’s largest manufacturer. In 2016, Emerson’s shipments were 702.1 K Units. Emerson holds 16% of the global market share.

In the past few years, global sales prices have risen slowly Due to the replacement of the product. The United States is the world’s largest consumer area. In 2016, the United States accounted for 41% of the global consumer market share. Europe and China are the second and third largest consumer regions.

In the past few years, despite the US and European markets have a certain growth, slow decline has emerged. The development of new data centers in the United States is weak. At the same time, Google and Microsoft and other leading companies have begun to build data centers in the world. In the future, BRIC countries have a very market demand. Thus, developing countries are the main drivers of the market.

Enclosures continue to dominate the market, accounting for 81 percent of units shipped in 2016. Rack Enclosures have a more obvious advantage. In the future, Rack Enclosures market will continue to rise. QYR team interviewed dozens of industry experts and consumers. These people think that Rack Enclosures have a better performance.

According to this study, over the next five years the Data Center Rack market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2860 million by 2024, from US$ 2110 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Data Center Rack business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Data Center Rack market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Data Center Rack value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Open Frame Racks

Rack Enclosures

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Networking Data Center Rack Application

Servers Data Center Rack Application

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Emerson Electric

Eaton

Schneider Electric

HPE

Dell

IBM

Oracle Corp

Rittal Corp

Cisco

Chatsworth Products

Tripp Lite

Black Box Corporation

Belden

Fujitsu

Dataracks

AMCO Enclosures

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Data Center Rack market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Data Center Rack market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Data Center Rack players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Data Center Rack with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Data Center Rack submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-data-center-rack-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Data Center Rack Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Data Center Rack Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Data Center Rack Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Data Center Rack Segment by Type

2.2.1 Open Frame Racks

2.2.2 Rack Enclosures

2.2.3 Wall-mount Racks

2.3 Data Center Rack Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Data Center Rack Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Data Center Rack Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Data Center Rack Segment by Application

2.4.1 Networking Data Center Rack Application

2.4.2 Servers Data Center Rack Application

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Data Center Rack Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Data Center Rack Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Data Center Rack Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Data Center Rack by Players

3.1 Global Data Center Rack Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Data Center Rack Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Data Center Rack Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Data Center Rack Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Data Center Rack by Regions

4.1 Data Center Rack Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Data Center Rack Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Data Center Rack Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Data Center Rack Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Data Center Rack Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Data Center Rack Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Data Center Rack Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Data Center Rack Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Data Center Rack Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Data Center Rack Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Data Center Rack Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Data Center Rack by Countries

7.2 Europe Data Center Rack Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Data Center Rack Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Data Center Rack by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Data Center Rack Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Data Center Rack Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Data Center Rack Market Forecast

10.1 Global Data Center Rack Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Data Center Rack Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Data Center Rack Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Data Center Rack Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Data Center Rack Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Emerson Electric

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Data Center Rack Product Offered

11.1.3 Emerson Electric Data Center Rack Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Emerson Electric News

11.2 Eaton

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Data Center Rack Product Offered

11.2.3 Eaton Data Center Rack Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Eaton News

11.3 Schneider Electric

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Data Center Rack Product Offered

11.3.3 Schneider Electric Data Center Rack Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Schneider Electric News

11.4 HPE

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Data Center Rack Product Offered

11.4.3 HPE Data Center Rack Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 HPE News

11.5 Dell

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Data Center Rack Product Offered

11.5.3 Dell Data Center Rack Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Dell News

11.6 IBM

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Data Center Rack Product Offered

11.6.3 IBM Data Center Rack Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 IBM News

11.7 Oracle Corp

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Data Center Rack Product Offered

11.7.3 Oracle Corp Data Center Rack Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Oracle Corp News

11.8 Rittal Corp

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Data Center Rack Product Offered

11.8.3 Rittal Corp Data Center Rack Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Rittal Corp News

11.9 Cisco

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Data Center Rack Product Offered

11.9.3 Cisco Data Center Rack Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Cisco News

11.10 Chatsworth Products

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Data Center Rack Product Offered

11.10.3 Chatsworth Products Data Center Rack Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Chatsworth Products News

11.11 Tripp Lite

11.12 Black Box Corporation

11.13 Belden

11.14 Fujitsu

11.15 Dataracks

11.16 AMCO Enclosures

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2692406

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155