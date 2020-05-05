Global Data Center Rack Market 2020: By Advancements, Features, Application, Components, Future Scenario, Projection, Market Study, Regional Outlook till 2024
Global Data Center Rack market report helps the end-users to understand the industry plans, growth factors, development strategies and policies implemented by leading Data Center Rack players. This report analyses various facts and figures to grow the global Data Center Rack market revenue. A detailed explanation of Data Center Rack potential consumers, market values, and the future scope are offered in this report. The key players of Data Center Rack industry, their product portfolio, market share, industry profiles is studied in this report.
On global level Data Center Rack industry is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and regions. It also focuses on market dynamics, Data Center Rack market growth drivers, developing market segments and the market growth curve is offered based on past, present and future market statistics. The industry plans, news, and policies are presented at a global and regional level. The major market players are studied on the basis of gross margin, production volume, price structure, and market value. The competitive scenario among Data Center Rack players will help the industry contenders in planning their policies. The report statistics covered in this report by LP Information will be a beneficial guide to form the business growth.
A data center rack is a type of physical steel and electronic framework that is designed to house servers, networking devices, cables and other data center computing equipment. This physical structure provides equipment placement and orchestration within a data center facility.
The main driver of the global data rack industry is the construction of new data centers. In 2016, the global data rack industry was valued at 2.0 billion USD (Revenue from manufacturer). By 2023, the world is expected to reach 2.8 billion USD (Revenue from manufacturer). From the manufacturer’s point of view, the global data rack ex-prices is about 300-650 USD / Unit. Emerson Electric, Eaton, Schneider Electric, HPE and Dell are top manufacturers. Emerson Electric is the world’s largest manufacturer. In 2016, Emerson’s shipments were 702.1 K Units. Emerson holds 16% of the global market share.
In the past few years, global sales prices have risen slowly Due to the replacement of the product. The United States is the world’s largest consumer area. In 2016, the United States accounted for 41% of the global consumer market share. Europe and China are the second and third largest consumer regions.
In the past few years, despite the US and European markets have a certain growth, slow decline has emerged. The development of new data centers in the United States is weak. At the same time, Google and Microsoft and other leading companies have begun to build data centers in the world. In the future, BRIC countries have a very market demand. Thus, developing countries are the main drivers of the market.
Enclosures continue to dominate the market, accounting for 81 percent of units shipped in 2016. Rack Enclosures have a more obvious advantage. In the future, Rack Enclosures market will continue to rise. QYR team interviewed dozens of industry experts and consumers. These people think that Rack Enclosures have a better performance.
According to this study, over the next five years the Data Center Rack market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2860 million by 2024, from US$ 2110 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Data Center Rack business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Data Center Rack market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Data Center Rack value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Open Frame Racks
Rack Enclosures
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Networking Data Center Rack Application
Servers Data Center Rack Application
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Emerson Electric
Eaton
Schneider Electric
HPE
Dell
IBM
Oracle Corp
Rittal Corp
Cisco
Chatsworth Products
Tripp Lite
Black Box Corporation
Belden
Fujitsu
Dataracks
AMCO Enclosures
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Data Center Rack market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Data Center Rack market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Data Center Rack players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Data Center Rack with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Data Center Rack submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
