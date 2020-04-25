Global Dental Sterilization Market: 2019 Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook-2025

Global Dental Sterilization Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Dental Sterilization Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Dental Sterilization Market

The Global Dental Sterilization Market is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2025, from USD 1.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Dental Sterilization Market

Some of the major players operating in the global dental sterilization market are Getinge (Sweden), Midmark (US), SciCan (Canada), Tuttnauer (US), Planmeca (Finland), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Danaher (US), Matachana (Spain), A-dec (US), W&H (Austria), Hu-Friedy (US), and NAKANISHI (Japan), Pelton & Crane, DentalEZ, MCC Dental, Sirona Dental Systems and Belmont Equipment among others.

Conducts Overall Global Dental Sterilization Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Dental Sterilization Market, By Product ((Sterilization Equipment (High Temperature, Low Temperature), Ultrasonic Cleaner, Washer Disinfector, Surface Disinfectant, Instrument Disinfectant, Lubricant, Cleaning Solutions)), End Users (Clinics, Hospitals, Dental Laboratories), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Dental Sterilization Market

In dental surgeries, it is important to have control on infections for patient’s safety. Hence different type of infection control devices and products are being utilized while surgeries autoclave, ultrasonic cleaner, washer disinfector, surface disinfectant, instrument disinfectant, lubricant an cleaning solutions. Autoclave are basically used for the sterilization of the instruments used while dentistry which is operated at high temperature and kills any bacteria present on the surface of surgical instrument.

For instance, according to Centre of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016, documented “CDC Summary of Infection Prevention Practices in Dental Settings: Basic Expectations for Safe Care”

In May 2018, C&K (U.S.), announced Medical Switch Product Line specializing in autoclave safe products at the EDS Summit. Sterilization confirms safe reuse, removing contamination resulting from fluid and contagion openings. Autoclave cycling sterilizes the device after exposure to bacteria, viruses, fungi and spores.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Due to the rising prevalence of the dental problems

Growing pool of dental care experts

Growing demand for the cosmetic dentistry

Rising medical facilities in dentistry

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Increasing substitutes to sutures such as hemostats and surgical staplers

Key Developments in the Market:

In August, 2015, W&H (Austalia) launched Lisa sterilizer which is easier to use colour touch screen and user-friendly menu structure fits perfectly into your dental practice. The faster performance of the new Lisa is based on the patented Eco Dry technology that allows precise management of B-cycle steam sterilization for an average load (2kg) in 30 minutes.

In September 2012, Hu-Friedy (U.S.) launched Steam Sterilization Integrator is designed to be placed inside each packs or load being processed through steam sterilization. The indicator does not require users to monitor a color change to confirm the proper sterilization of dental instruments, but instead features easier to read Moving Front Indicator Technology.

Competitive Analysis: Global Dental Sterilization Market

The global dental sterilization market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dental sterilization market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

