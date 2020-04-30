Global DHA Algae Oil Market: Analysts Expect Robust Growth in 2026

Summary

Algae oil is the oil that is derived directly from algae. This oil contains DHA, which accounts for 97 percent of the omega-3 fats in the brain. DHA, Docosahexaenoic acid, with molecular formula C22H32O2, is a primary structural component of the human brain, cerebral cortex, skin, sperm, testicles and retina. DHA can help lowering lipid, lowering blood pressure, anti-inflammatory, enhancing the activity of brain cells, improving eyesight and other effects. DHA is a kind of both Omega-3 essential fatty acids, which is rich in fish oil and microalgae.

DSM was the global greatest manufacturer in the DHA Algae Oil industry, accounted for 61% revenue share in the global market, followed by Cellana, JC Biotech, FEMICO, Roquette, Runke, Fuxing, Yidie, Yuexiang, Kingdomway, Keyuan, Huison, Cabio. The top 3 companies had a combined revenue share of about 75% of the global total.North America was the world’s largest consumption and production area in 2018.

In 2019, the global DHA Algae Oil market size was US$ 330 million and is forecast to US$ 677.4 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for DHA Algae Oil.

Geographic Segmentation

The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise DHA Algae Oil markets such as U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E etc.

For the period 2015-2026, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global DHA Algae Oil market. For the period 2015-2020, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by Application as well as by Type in terms of volume.

Market Segmentation by Type and by Application

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and by Type and by Application segments of the global DHA Algae Oil market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue, sales analysis and forecast of the global DHA Algae Oil market by Type and by Application segment for the period 2015-2026.

Market Segment by Type, the DHA Algae Oil market is segmented into

30%-40% Content

40%-50% Content

Others

Market Segment by Application, the DHA Algae Oil market is segmented into

Food and Beverage

Infant Formula

Dietary Supplements

Others

DSM

Cellana

JC Biotech

FEMICO

Roquette

Runke

Fuxing

Yidie

Yuexiang

Kingdomway

Keyuan

Huison

Cabio

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global DHA Algae Oil status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key DHA Algae Oil manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of DHA Algae Oil are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026