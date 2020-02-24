Global Digital Transformation Market 2020 | Excellent Growth Ahead, Latest Study Reveals

This Digital Transformation market document is very reliable as all the data and the information regarding the ICT industry is collected via genuine sources such as websites, journals, annual reports of the companies, and magazines. This global market research report is likely to show a considerable growth of market in percentage during the forecast period of 2020-2026. Key insights of the report are complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, major market players involved in this industry, detailed analysis of the market segmentation and competitive analysis of the key players involved. Estimations about the rise or fall of the CAGR value for the specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are evaluated in the Global Digital Transformation business report.

According to the latest research, global demand for Digital Transformation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 299.30 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1223.97 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 19.25% in the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cloud platform is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Global Digital Transformation business report presents with the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company for the forecast period. It identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, inhibitors, challenges and opportunities in the ICT industry. This Global Digital Transformation business report is generated with the combination of steps which uses a nice blend of industry insights, practical solutions, and latest tools and technology. The report forecasts the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segment type and market application.

If you are involved in the Digital Transformation industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Component (Solution, Services), Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), End User (Small & Medium Businesses (SMBS), Enterprises), Vertical (Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Telecommunication & IT, Automotive, Education, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Government, Others), Services (Training, Maintenance, Consulting), Technology (Industrial Robotics, Internet of Things, 3d Printing/Additive Manufacturing, Advanced Human Machine Interface (HMI), Big Data and Analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing demand for mobile phones is driving the market.

Growth in usage of IoT based products and solutions in businesses and various organizations

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

The 360-degree Digital Transformation overview based on a global and regional level

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Player

Competitors – In this section, various Digital Transformation industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Digital Transformation Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part

Production Analysis – Production of the Digital Transformation is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Digital Transformation Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Digital Transformation Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Digital Transformation Market

Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted

Key Market Competitors: Digital Transformation Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the digital transformation market are Cognizant, Dell Inc., Microsoft, Adobe, Accenture, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, Oracle, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Broadcom., EMC Corporation., PwC, Deloitte, COGNEX CORPORATION, SAP SE, Deloitte, Siemens, PwC, COGNEX CORPORATION.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Oracle announced the launch of their new customer innovation centre which is mainly focused on digital transformation for the public sector in Brazil. This mainly focuses on transport, security and health and involves technologies including artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain. The main aim of the company is to promote this idea in all the sectors of government.

In December 2018, Australia has published a Digital Transformation Strategy whose main motive is to create a digital identity system for users so that they can easily access all the government services digitally by 2025. Eligibility for different services and payments reminders can be easily known through this new service.

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

To comprehend Global Digital Transformation market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Digital Transformation market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Why Is Data Triangulation Important In Qualitative Research?

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

