DNA VACCINES MARKET 2020 – 2026 BOOSTING THE GROWTH WORLDWIDE || LEADING PLAYERS – NOVARTIS AG, SANOFI, ZOETIS, ALDEVRON, ANGES, INC., PFIZER INC., IMMUNOMIC THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Global DNA vaccines market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement and development in DNA synthesis and increasing aging population are the factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global DNA vaccines market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Biotech., Indian Immunologicals Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., GREEN CROSS CORP, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Zoetis, Aldevron, AnGes, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., General Electric, Ichor Medical Systems., VGXI, Inc., Biomay AG, Valneva SE, GeoVax, and others.

Market Definition: Global DNA Vaccines Market

DNA vaccine is a technology which is used to which usually uses foreign DNA so that they can encode the protein and encourage the body immune system. It is very useful way to get protection against many infectious diseases. pDNA vaccine technology and pDNA delivery technology are some of the common technology which is used in DNA vaccine. These DNA are available for both human and veterinary use. Increasing cases of infection diseases worldwide is the factor fueling the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global DNA Vaccines Market

DNA Vaccines Market : By Types

Human DNA Vaccines

Animal DNA Vaccines

DNA Vaccines Market : By Technology

pDNA Vaccines Technology

pDNA Delivery Technology

DNA Vaccines Market : By Application

Human Diseases

Veterinary Diseases

Others

DNA Vaccines Market : By End- User

Human Health

Animal Health

Research Application

DNA Vaccines Market : By Therapeutic Indications

Vector Borne Disease

Cancer

DNA Vaccines Market : By Type of Vaccines

Genetic Vaccines

Recombinant Protein Vaccines

DNA Vaccines Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the DNA Vaccines Market:

In May 2018, Medigen’s acquired DNA announced the launch of their new vaccine technology iDNA Vaccines which is a combination of the genetic stability of DNA with the live constrict vaccines. They are specially designed to create safe and live attenuated vaccines. This will provide higher level of safety and also no cold chain is required as it can be used in ambient temperature.

In May 2017, AgriLabs announced the launch of their first DNA vaccine platform which is specially designed for food animals. This new vaccine will have ENABL adjuvant technology and will be a stable and low- dose substitute for the animal health industry. It is very suitable to solve problem such as avian influenza. The benefit of ENABL technology is that they don’t use animal-origin material and contain GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) ingredients.

DNA Vaccines Market Drivers

Rising demand for effective treatment for infectious disease is driving market

Rapid development in immunology and molecular biology will also propel the market

Increasing cases of HIV, cancer, hepatitis and others will also act as a driver for this market

Rising government investment in DNA vaccines will also contribute as a factor for the growth of the market

DNA Vaccines Market Restraints

Unpredictability related to the regulatory system will restrain the market

Less adoption of DNA vaccines in developing country will also hamper themarket

