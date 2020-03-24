Global Dried Blueberries Market Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2027

The global dried blueberries market is expected to reach US$ 679.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 375.1 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019-2027.

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region is witnessing growth owing to the presence of well-established players such as Kiantama Oy, Husmann´s Obstgärten GbR in this region. The growth is driven by factors such as the increasing health-related awareness among the middle-class population.

Global dried blueberries market, based on the nature, was segmented as, conventional and organic. In 2018, conventional held the largest share of the market, by nature. However, the organic segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The awareness among the public for health risk associated with conventional products is fueling the demand for organic products these factors are anticipated to lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the dried blueberries market include CAL SAN Enterprises Ltd, Karen’s Naturals, Graceland Fruit, Inc , Kiantama Oy, Meduri Farms Inc, Naturipe Farms, LLC , Oregon Berry Packing, Inc. , Royal Nut Company , Shoreline Fruit LLCand True Blue Farms. The market has witnessed various growth strategies during recent years in the dried blueberries market. During 2018, Graceland expands its distribution channel through the opening of a Shanghai-based sales office, Graceland Fruit China. Graceland Fruit China opened its Tmall flagship store in November of 2018.

Blueberries have been called the “super fruits” because of the high content of antioxidants. The berries contain 80–270 mg/100 g of anthocyanidins. The American Cancer Society has placed the blueberry at the top of its list of foods beneficial in the prevention of the risk of certain types of cancer. It is also a source of pterostilbene that has been linked to reducing the risk of colon cancer. Blueberries are rich with antioxidant. . Free radicals produced in body which are unstable molecules in nature which are claim to cause cancer antioxidant present in blueberry guard body from these free radicals. Blueberries also help to protect from bad cholesterol. Also helps in lowering down of blood pressure and prevents from heart disease. Help into maintain brain functioning and improve sharpness of memory. The nutritional and health benefits associated with dried blueberries boost the growth and global expansion of the dried blueberries providers.

The market for dried blueberries is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising usage of the dried blueberries in food and beverages industry. Use of dried blueberries in bakery products, beverages, dairy and cereal and snacks bar to enhance the nutritional value of product. These are the factors impacting on the growth of the market in the coming years.

There has been a rising demand for blueberries and the products incorporated with the same among the cosmetics industry, health-conscious population, and athletes. Consumption of dried blueberries has increased globally due to its role in boosting health and longevity through their anti-oxidant, anti-cancer, and anti-aging properties. The benefits of antioxidants are attributed to their capability to reduce the oxidative damages caused by the presence of free radicals, ultraviolet (UV) light, and environmental pollutants.

Today, the blueberry powder is being consumed by thousands of people all across the globe. Both blueberry powder and extract are a significant raw materials for making dietary supplements. Dried blueberries are having long shelf life period which makes them suitable for use in cosmetic industry.

The report segments the Global Dried Blueberries Market as follows:

Global Dried Blueberries Market – By Product Type

Freeze Dried

Sun Dried

Infused Dried

Others

Global Dried Blueberries Market – By Nature

Conventional

Organic

Global Dried Blueberries Market – By End Use

Bakery Products

Confectionaries

Dairy Products

Beverages

Cereal & Snack Bars

Others

Global Dried Blueberries Market – By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

