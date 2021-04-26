Global Drug – Device Combination Market Current Competitive Scenario, Challenges & Forecast To 2027|GlaxoSmithKline plc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Baxter International Inc., Allergan

Drug-device combination market is analysed by Data Bridge Market Research, wherein we have accounted for the market to witness a potential growth rate of 7.43% in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027, resulting in the market reaching a cap of USD 198.57 billion by the end of the forecasted period. Increasing growth witnessed across the chronic disease prevalence which have been caused due to the rising volume of geriatric population, these trends are acting as the major driving factors for the drug-device combination market in the above-mentioned forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.

Some of the major players operating in global drug-device combination market includes Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Baxter International Inc., Allergan, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Stryker, 3M, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Biomet Inc., C.R. Bard Inc., Terumo Corporation, Pinnacle Biologics Inc., Mylan N.V., Medline Industries Inc.,

Key Developments in the Market:

Propeller Health, received US FDA’s clearance, in November 2016 to market its Propeller platform in combination with GlaxoSmithKline’s Ellipta inhaler. Collaboration between Propeller and GlaxoSmithKline in December 2015 produced the sensor for Ellipta which was researched and developed by both the companies’.

US FDA established the Combination Products Policy Council (CPPC) in 2016, helping to modernize the review process and improve the communication between agency centers. The council formed also helps in resolving the disagreements amongst the parties, related to any approval or clearances and sponsorship/activities.

Research objectives of the drug-device combination market research report-:

It deliberately analyzes the development factors, trending patterns and their effect on the drug-device combination market

It gives stick point examination of continuously evolving market elements and keeps you ahead of contenders.

It defines smart business methodologies by giving deep knowledge into the market focus and directing a nitty gritty investigation of executive framework of market sections.

It predicts the future market performance and its outcomes during the forecast time i.e. 2019-2026.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in the demand of higher efficiency products

Better results ratio and efficient diagnosis

Major growth opportunities in US because of their favourable healthcare reforms

Pre-planning and strategizing in the manufacturing of these products

Developing economic regions of Asia-Pacific zone hindering the overall CAGR

Market Segmentation: Global Drug – Device Combination Market

By Product

(Infusion Pumps, Orthopedic Combination Products, Photodynamic Therapy Devices, Transdermal Patches, Drug Eluting Stents, Wound Care Products, Inhalers, Antimicrobial Catheters),

Application

(Cardio-Vascular Diseases, Diabetes, Respiratory Diseases),

End-Users

(Hospitals, Clinics, Medical Laboratories, Home-Care),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

