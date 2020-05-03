Global E-Scooter/Moped And E-Motorcycle Market Huge Growth Opportunities | Industry Trends | Market Analysis & Global Forecast to 2027

Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global e-scooter/moped and e-motorcycle market are Hero Electric, Vmoto Limited, The Electrotherm Group, Inc., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.,Ltd., Energica Motor Company, Piaggio & C. SpA, Niu International., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, H-D, AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD, Avan Motors India, Čezeta, Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd, GOVECS AG, Gogoro Inc., Johammer e-mobility GmbH, Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co.,Ltd., Zero Motorcycles, Inc., Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd, Shandong Incalcu Electric Vehicle Co.,Ltd, Emflux Motors and others.

Market Analysis: Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market

Global e-scooter/moped and e-motorcycle market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 35.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing adoption of e- scooter and growing government support to back electric scooters are the factor for the market growth.

This report studies Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players.

Market Definition: Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market

Electric scooters and motorcycles are plug in electric vehicles which usually have to two or three wheels. They use need battery to run and the electricity is usually stored on board in rechargeable battery. They have the ability to cover distance from below 75 miles to more than 100 miles. These electric vehicles are equipped with lithium-ion batteries and are rechargeable in nature. They are cost effective because they don’t run on fuel or petrol. The increasing demand for environment friendly ride is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Low maintenance and operating cost of the electric wheelers is driving the market growth

Increasing government incentives and subsidies on electric vehicles will also propel the market growth

Rising demand for eco-friendly transportation among population will also drive the market growth

Low cost of the lead acid battery will also contribute as a factor for the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of proper charging infrastructure will restrain the market growth

Strict government rules and regulation associated with use of electric vehicle will also hamper the market growth

Dearth of power output and availability of limited range is another factor restricting the growth of this market

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, 22Kymco announced the launch of their new iFlow electric scooter which consist of features such as LED tail lamp, LED headlamps, and turn indicators and also consist of Bluetooth and cloud connectivity features. This new scooter is available in six different colors such as raisin black, silver, white dove, couture brown, rogue matt blue and moonlight silver. It also have swappable lithium- ion battery which have the ability to get charged in an hour

In March 2019, Avan Motors India announced the launch of their new electric scooter Trend E which is the part of the companies Xero series of electric scooters. This new scooter has the ability to cover distance 60km in single battery and 110 km in double battery. It also have lithium- ion- battery which can be charged in just two to four hours. They are available in color combination such as white- blue, red- black, and black- red

Competitive Analysis:

Global e-scooter/moped and e-motorcycle market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of e-scooter/moped and e-motorcycle market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

