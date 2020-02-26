Global Eating Disorders (EDs) Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2019-2026|KUHNIL, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alkermes, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Abbott, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Eisai Co., Ltd.,

Global eating disorders (EDs) market is expected to rise with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing cases of patients suffering from anorexia and bulimia. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, base year of 2018.

Eating disorders (EDs) market research report works as a best solution to know the trends and opportunities in the healrthcare industry. This report not only offers actionable market insights but also lend a hand to create sustainable and money-spinning business strategies. The market report has been specially designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements with which businesses can get assistance in increasing their return on investment (ROI). The report includes top to bottom analysis and evaluation of various market related factors that plays a key role for better decision making. eating disorders (EDs) report delivers an extensive research on the current conditions of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various point of views.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global eating disorders (EDs) market are GlaxoSmithKline plc., INSYS THERAPEUTICS, INC, Omeros Corporation, KUHNIL, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alkermes, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Abbott, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Eisai Co., Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen Inc., Nestlé, BioGaia AB, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company among others.

Competitive Analysis

Global eating disorders (EDs) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of eating disorders (EDs) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increasing cases of patients suffering from anorexia and bulimia is expected to drive the growth of the market

Genetics, unusual level of biochemical in the body is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising stress is expected to drive the growth of the market

Psychological and environmental factors is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulatory policies can also act as a restricting factor for this market growth

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Eating Disorders (EDs) Market

By Type

(Anorexia Nervosa, Bulimia Nervosa, Binge Eating Disorder, Pica, Rumination Disorder, Avoidant or Restrictive Food Intake Disorder, Others),

Drugs

(Antidepressants, Antipsychotics, Calcium Plus Vitamin D Supplement, Gastrointestinal Stimulants, Others),

End User

(Hospitals, Clinics, Others),

Distribution Channel

(Direct, Retail),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

