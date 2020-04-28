Global Electric Blankets Market : Technological Growth Map over Time to Understand the Industry Growth Rate 2020 – 2026

“

Global Electric Blankets Market Report 2020 – Past data, Importance, analytical data, size & share, Market Price & Demand, Marketing overview, Market Analysis By Product and Market Trends by Key Players.

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Electric Blankets market research report added by QY Research, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The intelligence report prepared contains details on the leading players of the Global Electric Blankets market, along with various depending aspects related and associated with the market. The research study provides market introduction, Electric Blankets definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Electric Blankets market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

This research report presents a complete view of the overall of Electric Blankets Market with views to the major geographies of (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa). The report highlights the major market events including the latest trends, technological improvements, growth possibilities and market players such as Rainbow Group, Sunbeam, Caiyang, Shanghai Xiaomianyang Electric, Qingdao Qindao Electric, Perfect Fit Industries, LLC., Beurer, Tenacta Group S.p.A., Bokuk Electronics CO., Morphy Richards, Slumberdown, Biddeford.

Get Exclusive Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts Here @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1089319/global-electric-blankets-market

An electric blanket has an electrical heating device built in that is meant to be placed above the bed sheet. In Commonwealth countries, however, it refers to an electric mattress pad that is kept below the bottom bed sheet. They comprise a control unit that allows the user to adjust the heat produced by the device. Larger size beds may even have two separate control units for both sides of the bed. An electric blanket can be useful to heat the bed to a certain level before sleeping to keep the occupant cosy and warm. Typical low voltage electric blankets work on 12-24 volts and are made of thin carbon fibre wires. The electric blanket was invented more than a century ago by American inventor Samuel Russell, while the first recorded sale in the electric blanket market was by the Samson United Corporation in 1930.

One of the key drivers of the electric blanket market is the affordability, comfort and convenience afforded. Electric blankets are much less expensive than heaters. They can be of great use in countries in the polar or temperate regions which suffer from long and harsh winters. A lot of buyers are able to save substantially on their electric bills by looking at the electric blanket market to satisfy their needs. While electric blankets were very poorly insulated and notoriously thin in the past, they are now made of thick fleece which provides enough natural insulation and warmth even without the help of electricity. Modern electric blankets can also be washed along with pillow cases and bed sheets which allow people to carry them anywhere and use anytime.

While electric blankets offer users a cost-effective and convenient experience, there are certainly legitimate concerns that users may have. Frequent use of electric blankets can negatively impact a man’s fertility. As per the American Pregnancy Association, a man’s sperm count can decrease if the testicles become too warm from using electric blankets. Even pregnant women are advised caution while using an electric blanket as overheating the body can have dangerous consequences for the foetus. Diabetics should also be careful as high glucose levels can lead to diabetic neuropathy which can cause numbness in an affected area. A diabetic with a loss of feeling may not realise how hot the blanket is and could even suffer burns in the process.

The second challenge in the electric blanket market is a lack of awareness. People may not know that such a product exists and even if they do, they might use it incorrectly. The New York Police Department estimates that blankets over a decade old cause 99% of electric blanket fires. Most fires are due to bad cords, igniting materials close by or overheating. Proper use greatly reduces the fire risk. Some concerns have also been raised about possible carcinogenic properties. These blankets create electromagnetic fields which may cause certain types of cancer. While most research is inconclusive, this can worry potential customers in the electric blanket market and proper education is required.

In 2019, the global Electric Blankets market size was 1750 million US$ and is forecast to 1990 million US in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Blankets.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Rainbow Group

Sunbeam

Caiyang

Shanghai Xiaomianyang Electric

Qingdao Qindao Electric

Perfect Fit Industries, LLC.

Beurer

Tenacta Group S.p.A.

Bokuk Electronics CO.

Morphy Richards

Slumberdown

Biddeford

Market Segment by Product Type

Underblankets

Overblankets

Market Segment by Application

Commercial use

Home use

Research Process

• Data Mining: Collecting market information and trends through various source of information.

• Analysis: Analyzing and mapping the collected information for proprietary analysis tool.

• Market Estimates and Forecasts: Produce market estimates and forecasts using proprietary tools for various data points and market segments.

• Validation: Validate the calculated results using a simple interactive process that includes basic interviews with key opinion leaders and expert industry analysts.

• Publishing: Post-editing reports are published through a certified publisher chain or delivered to customers.

Key Highlights of This Reports

– The report covers Electric Blankets applications, market dynamics, and the study of emerging and existing market segments. Shows market overview, product classification, application and market size forecasts for 2020-2026.

– Provides analysis of industry chain scenarios, key market participants, market size, upstream raw material details, production costs and marketing channels.

– The growth opportunities, limitations to the market growth are identified using the SWOT analysis

– It conducts the feasibility study, explores the industry barriers, data sources and provides key research findings

– This report provides a breakdown of consumption, regional import and export analysis and forecast markets by 2020-2026.

Research Methodology

We identify the weights of the main drivers and constraints on the market for all regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East) in a particular market. For each driver and safety device, we provide weights for short, medium and long term. Here the driver acts as a pull factor and as a push factor.

Primary Research

The key players in the market are identified by reviewing secondary sources such as industry white papers, annual reports, public reports from trusted institutions, financial reports, and key opinion leader (KOL) interviews with major companies. In the first interview, KOL also proposed some producers included in the initial research scope. We further refined the company profile section by adding producers proposed by KOLs. KOL includes Chief Executive Officer, General Manager, Vice President, Sales Manager, Market Executive, R & D Manager, Product Manager, Procurement Manager, Export Manager, etc. In the course of the study, all major stakeholders in the value chain conducted a basic interview.

For Further Detailed insights and ‘Any Query About Electric Blankets Market’, Place your Query Here!- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1089319/global-electric-blankets-market

Table Of Content

Market Overview: Scope & Product Overview, Classification of Electric Blankets by Product Category (Market Size (Sales), Market Share Comparison by Type (Product Category)), Electric Blankets Market by Application/End Users (Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application), Market by Region (Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region, Status and Prospect

Electric Blankets Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Key Raw Materials Analysis, Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials, Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure (Raw Materials, Labor Cost), Manufacturing Process Analysis

Electric Blankets Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data: Company, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Application and Specification with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Main Business/Business Overview.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the Electric Blanketsmarket, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

Analytical Tools: The Electric Blankets Market report includes the precisely studied and weighed data of the key industry players and their scope in the Electric Blankets market by means of several analytical tools.

Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics at https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1089319/global-electric-blankets-market

About Us:

QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.