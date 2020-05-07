Global Electric Heat Tracing (Eht) Market: 2019 Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook-2025

Global Electric Heat Tracing (EHT) Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Electric Heat Tracing (EHT) Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Global electric heat tracing (EHT) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.97 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the adoption of permanent heating solutions and systems from various applicable industries.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global electric heat tracing (EHT) market are nVent; Thermon, Inc. BARTEC; Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc; Emerson Electric Co.; Danfoss; eltherm GmbH; BriskHeat; Parker Hannifin Corp; Drexan Energy Systems, Inc.; HEAT TRACE; Heat Trace Products, LLC; QMax Industries Inc.; Technitrace; Anhui Huanrui Heating Manufacturing Co.,Ltd.; SST Group; Drexma Industries Inc.; Ives Equipment, Inc.; TRACELEC Group; Urecon Ltd.; jiahong among others.

This report studies Global Electric Heat Tracing (EHT) Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Electric Heat Tracing (EHT) Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Electric Heat Tracing (EHT) Market By Type (Self-Regulating, Constant Wattage, Mineral-Insulated, Skin Effect), Application (Freeze Protection, Viscosity Control, Process Temperature Maintenance, Roof & Gutter, Floor Heating, Others), Vertical (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Commercial, Residential, Power & Energy, Food & Beverages, Water & Wastewater Management, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Electric Heat Tracing (EHT) Market

Electric trace heating is the process of enhancing the levels of temperature in pipes, floors, vessels and other infrastructural surfaces with the help of heat tracing cables. This is highly significant in areas where the temperatures can drop significantly and can result in freezing of pipes, vessels and other components in an industry. This method also helps in optimal maintenance of processes by helping keep a consistent temperature base in a more efficient manner as compared to other heating solutions such as insulation or jacketing.

Market Drivers:

Rapid preference of these systems over conventional steam tracing methods is expected to propel the growth of the market

Lower costs of operations and maintenance; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Focus of various industries on adoption of resource efficient systems for heating will also boost the market growth

Market Restraints:

Significant negative impacts associated with heat cables overlapping; this factor is expected to hamper the growth of the market

Large levels of costs required for installation of these systems due to their complicated designing is another factor restricting this market growth in the forecast period

Table Of Contents: Global Electric Heat Tracing (EHT) Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, nVent announced the availability of “RAYCHEM Elexant 4010i”. This controller belonging to the company’s “Elexant” product range provides an efficient control solution enabling greater security and reliability in controlling of heat tracing technology. It also helps in the integration of more advanced and cost-effective technological solutions

In April 2018, nVent announced that they had completed the separation of their business operations from “Pentair plc”. The company will consist of a highly advanced portfolio of electrical products for critical applications wherein the requirement of significantly reducing the incidences of failure is utmost important. This spin-off will provide customers with a more focused and streamlined approach in provision of electrical systems

Competitive Analysis

Global electric heat tracing (EHT) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electric heat tracing (EHT) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

