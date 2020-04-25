Global Electrophysiology Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers and Forecast till 2026

New Research Report by Data Bridge Market Research On “Global Electrophysiology Market” 2026 Industry research report provides a basic overview of the Market including definitions and Market chain structure. The Global industry research analyzes the international markets including development trends, size, share, demand, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Electrophysiology Market By Product (Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters, Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters, Electrophysiology Laboratory Devices, Access Devices), Indication (Atrial Fibrillation, Ventricular Tachycardia, Atrial Tachycardia, Atrial Flutter, WOLFF-Parkinson-White (WPW) Syndrome, Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT), Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The Global Electrophysiology Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed to advancement in technological development, growing geriatric population and growing cases of heart diseases.

Market Drivers

Enhancement in healthcare infrastructure will boost the market growth

In developing nation there is a huge burden of target diseases such as arrhythmia and heart failure is fueling the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of EP catheter ablation is also propelling the market growth

Advancements in technology in the field of electrophysiology will drive the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints

Dearth of awareness and skilled professionals will hamper the growth of the market

Unfavorability in the healthcare reforms is also restraining the market in the forecast period

Less initiative for preventive care and unmet medical needs at economical cost has restricted the market growth

Major Market Competitors

Some of the major players operating in global electrophysiology market are Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.v., Siemens, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation, Livanova Plc, Cardiofocus, BD, Mogul Enterprises, Inc., Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Biotronik Se & Co.Kg, AtriCure, Inc., General Electric, Danaher, 3M, Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics, Inc., Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd., Argon Medical, Medline Industries, Inc., pioneermedicalsupplies. , Vascomed GmbH, Oscor Inc and Neomed Management AS, among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global electrophysiology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electrophysiology for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Electrophysiology Market

Electrophysiology is the biomedical sector dealing with the research of the body’s electrical operation. Electrophysiology involves the research of electrical energy production and its impacts on the flesh. It estimates current on different scales from single ion channel proteins to entire organs of the body.

According to the European Cardiovascular Disease Statistics 2017, every year 3.9 million deaths are caused due to cardiovascular disease in Europe and over 1.8 million people died in the European Union (EU). The number of deaths due to ischaemic heart disease and stroke are greater in Central and Eastern Europe.

Segmentation: Global Electrophysiology Market

By Product

Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters Cryoablation EP Catheters Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters Microwave Ablation Systems Laser Ablation Systems Other Ablation Catheters

Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters Conventional EP Diagnostic Catheters Advanced EP Diagnostic Catheters Ultrasound EP Diagnostic Catheters

Electrophysiology Laboratory Devices

EP X-Ray Systems 3D Mapping Systems EP Recording Systems EP Remote Steering Systems Other Laboratory Devices

Access Devices

By Indication

Atrial Fibrillation

Ventricular Tachycardia

Atrial Tachycardia

Atrial Flutter

WOLFF-Parkinson-White (WPW) Syndrome

Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Others

