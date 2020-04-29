ELECTROSURGERY EQUIPMENT MARKET 2020 – 2026 BOOSTING THE GROWTH WORLDWIDE || LEADING PLAYERS – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, KIRWAN SURGICAL PRODUCTS, LLC., SYMMETRY SURGICAL, SMITH & NEPHEW

Global electrosurgery equipment market is projected to register a substantial of 5.2% CAGR in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this Electrosurgery Equipment Market are Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC., Symmetry Surgical, Smith & Nephew, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Parkell, Inc., BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG

This Global Electrosurgery Equipment business report includes market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Definition: Electrosurgery Equipment Market

Electrosurgical units are the common form of electrical equipment found in the operating room. Electrosurgery act as the most frequently used energy system in the laparoscopic surgery. The various electrosurgical modalities include electrosection, electrocoagulation, electrodesiccation and electrofulguration. The variations in the amperage, frequency, voltage and the method of application help in giving each of these electrosurgical modalities the unique qualities. These methods consist of higher frequency alternating current that is converted to the heat by resistance when it passes through the tissues.

Some More Key Players – KLS Martin Group, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Utah Medical Products, Inc., XCELLANCE Medical Technologies, PRIMA MEDICAL GROUP, Stryker, Tecno Instruments, Electro Surgical Instrument Company, International Group Medical Technology and Electronics GmbH, among others.

Segmentation: Global Electrosurgery Equipment Market

Global electrosurgery equipment market is segmented into four notable segments which are products, surgery, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of products, the Electrosurgery Equipment Market is segmented into electrosurgical instruments, electrosurgical accessories, electrosurgical generators and plasma and smoke management systems

On the basis of surgery, the Electrosurgery Equipment Market is segmented into gynecological surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, neurosurgery, urology surgery, cardiovascular surgery and others

On the basis of end user, the Electrosurgery Equipment Market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the Electrosurgery Equipment Market is segmented into direct and retail

Electrosurgery Equipment Market : Recent Developments

In February 2019, Boston Scientific participated in the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference which was held in Boston on 13th March. This will help the company to create awareness about its products and penetrate into the market with a stronger customer base.

In August 2018, Symmetry Surgical acquired Bovie Medical’s Electrosurgical Business. This business unit includes generators, electrodes, cauteries, lighting, colposcopes, accessories and the other major Bovie brand. This acquisition extended the electrosurgical product portfolio with the expansion in offering of single-use surgical products.

In January 2016, CONMED Corporation acquired SurgiQuest, Inc.(U.S.) This strategy would help in expanding the business thereby generating revenue and also would expand the product portfolio in laparoscopic and robotic procedures.

Research Methodology: Global Electrosurgery Equipment Market

Electrosurgery Equipment Market : Primary Respondents:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Doctors, Surgeons, Researchers, Medical and Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers.

WANT FULL REPORT?

