Global Emission Monitoring System Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2027

Market Analysis: Global Emission Monitoring System Market

Global Emission Monitoring System Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.35 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This anticipated rise in market value can be linked with growing concerns regarding the environmental conditions and effects the conditions have on human health.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Emission Monitoring System Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the emission monitoring system market are ABB, AMETEK Inc., Emerson Electric Co., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens AG, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Rockwell Automation Inc., SICK AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific, CMC Solutions, Environnement SA, Enviro Technology Services, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Horiba, Opsis AB, Ecotech, DURAG GROUP, Chemtrols Industries Pvt. Ltd., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., M&C TechGroup, ALS Limited, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Beijing SDL Technology Co. Ltd., Bühler Technologies GmbH, and Servomex

This report studies Global Emission Monitoring System Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Emission Monitoring System Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Emission Monitoring System Market, By System Type (CEMS, PEMS), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Industry (Power Plants & Combustion, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Petrochemicals & Refineries, Building Materials, Pulp & Paper, Pharmaceuticals, Metalworking, Mining, Marine & Shipping, Waste Incineration), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Emission Monitoring System Market

Emission monitoring systems are devices that are used for monitoring the emission and pollutions in the environment so that the correct guidelines for emission control. It monitors the various pollutant materials from the flue gas. They are currently employed as a standard for pollution control.

According to Centre for Science and Environment’s study conducted in 2015, Badarpur Power Plant situated in Delhi is the biggest polluting power plant all over India; the plant only contributed to around 8% of the demand for electric power but has been the cause of around 30-40% of polluted particles produced from the energy sector in Delhi.

Market Drivers:

Legal and environmental regulations set forth by the authorities in relation to the concerns of effects of environmental conditions on human health is expected to drive the market growth

Awareness for the environment and increased usage of oil & gas industries driving the need for monitoring the emissions is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of continuous emission monitoring system (CEMS) and its maintenance which is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Market is fragmented with specialist suppliers dealing with special products and consumers; lack of innovation and high customization as per the needs of the consumer is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) issued new guidelines for the selection of continuous emission monitoring system (CEMS) helping in the correct implementation of the system and guiding through the regulations

In September 2017, Centre for Science and Environment in collaboration with various other organizations organized a conference in Delhi, India from September 26-28, 2017 discussing and effectively monitoring the pollution levels and industrial emissions in New Delhi.

Competitive Analysis: Global Emission Monitoring System Market

Global emission monitoring system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of emission monitoring system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

