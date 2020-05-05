Global Emotion Analytics Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2024

Global Emotion Analytics market report helps the end-users to understand the industry plans, growth factors, development strategies and policies implemented by leading Emotion Analytics players. This report analyses various facts and figures to grow the global Emotion Analytics market revenue. A detailed explanation of Emotion Analytics potential consumers, market values, and the future scope are offered in this report. The key players of Emotion Analytics industry, their product portfolio, market share, industry profiles is studied in this report.

On global level Emotion Analytics industry is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and regions. It also focuses on market dynamics, Emotion Analytics market growth drivers, developing market segments and the market growth curve is offered based on past, present and future market statistics. The industry plans, news, and policies are presented at a global and regional level. The major market players are studied on the basis of gross margin, production volume, price structure, and market value. The competitive scenario among Emotion Analytics players will help the industry contenders in planning their policies. The report statistics covered in this report by LP Information will be a beneficial guide to form the business growth.

Emotion Analytics (EA) is a new field that analysis of a person’s verbal and non-verbal communication in order to understand the person’s mood or attitude, then can be used in CRM (Customer Relationship Management) area, such as to identify how a customer perceives a product, the presentation of a product or an interaction with a company representative.

The Emotion Analytics industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 35.5% in 2017, followed by Europe with 27.6%.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on native and domestic market, their product quality is not advanced enough when comparing with leading companies.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company now put more effort to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes. With the global economic recovery, the need of Emotion Analytics will increase.

According to this study, over the next five years the Emotion Analytics market will register a 60.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2420 million by 2024, from US$ 140 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Emotion Analytics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Emotion Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Emotion Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Facial Analytics

Speech Analytics

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Media & Entertainment

Retail and Education

Financial Services

Healthcare

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Microsoft

IBM

Imotions A/S

Kairos

Beyond Verbal

Affectiva

Eyeris (EmoVu)

NViso SA

Realeyes

Yuyidata

Adoreboard

Heartbeat AI

Deloitte

SAS Institute Inc

Clarabridge

Crimson Hexagon

Berkshire Media

Dentsu

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Emotion Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Emotion Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Emotion Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Emotion Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Emotion Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Emotion Analytics Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Emotion Analytics Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Emotion Analytics Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Emotion Analytics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Facial Analytics

2.2.2 Speech Analytics

2.2.3 Video Analytics

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Emotion Analytics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Emotion Analytics Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Emotion Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Emotion Analytics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Media & Entertainment

2.4.2 Retail and Education

2.4.3 Financial Services

2.4.4 Healthcare

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Emotion Analytics Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Emotion Analytics Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Emotion Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Emotion Analytics by Players

3.1 Global Emotion Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Emotion Analytics Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Emotion Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Emotion Analytics Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Emotion Analytics by Regions

4.1 Emotion Analytics Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Emotion Analytics Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Emotion Analytics Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Emotion Analytics Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Emotion Analytics Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Emotion Analytics Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Emotion Analytics Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Emotion Analytics Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Emotion Analytics Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Emotion Analytics Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Emotion Analytics Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Emotion Analytics by Countries

7.2 Europe Emotion Analytics Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Emotion Analytics Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Emotion Analytics by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Emotion Analytics Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Emotion Analytics Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Emotion Analytics Market Forecast

10.1 Global Emotion Analytics Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Emotion Analytics Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Emotion Analytics Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Emotion Analytics Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Emotion Analytics Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Microsoft

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Emotion Analytics Product Offered

11.1.3 Microsoft Emotion Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Microsoft News

11.2 IBM

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Emotion Analytics Product Offered

11.2.3 IBM Emotion Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 IBM News

11.3 Imotions A/S

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Emotion Analytics Product Offered

11.3.3 Imotions A/S Emotion Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Imotions A/S News

11.4 Kairos

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Emotion Analytics Product Offered

11.4.3 Kairos Emotion Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Kairos News

11.5 Beyond Verbal

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Emotion Analytics Product Offered

11.5.3 Beyond Verbal Emotion Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Beyond Verbal News

11.6 Affectiva

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Emotion Analytics Product Offered

11.6.3 Affectiva Emotion Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Affectiva News

11.7 Eyeris (EmoVu)

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Emotion Analytics Product Offered

11.7.3 Eyeris (EmoVu) Emotion Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Eyeris (EmoVu) News

11.8 NViso SA

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Emotion Analytics Product Offered

11.8.3 NViso SA Emotion Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 NViso SA News

11.9 Realeyes

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Emotion Analytics Product Offered

11.9.3 Realeyes Emotion Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Realeyes News

11.10 Yuyidata

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Emotion Analytics Product Offered

11.10.3 Yuyidata Emotion Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Yuyidata News

11.11 Adoreboard

11.12 Heartbeat AI

11.13 Deloitte

11.14 SAS Institute Inc

11.15 Clarabridge

11.16 Crimson Hexagon

11.17 Berkshire Media

11.18 Dentsu

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

