Global Emotion Analytics Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2024
Global Emotion Analytics market report helps the end-users to understand the industry plans, growth factors, development strategies and policies implemented by leading Emotion Analytics players. This report analyses various facts and figures to grow the global Emotion Analytics market revenue. A detailed explanation of Emotion Analytics potential consumers, market values, and the future scope are offered in this report. The key players of Emotion Analytics industry, their product portfolio, market share, industry profiles is studied in this report.
On global level Emotion Analytics industry is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and regions. It also focuses on market dynamics, Emotion Analytics market growth drivers, developing market segments and the market growth curve is offered based on past, present and future market statistics. The industry plans, news, and policies are presented at a global and regional level. The major market players are studied on the basis of gross margin, production volume, price structure, and market value. The competitive scenario among Emotion Analytics players will help the industry contenders in planning their policies. The report statistics covered in this report by LP Information will be a beneficial guide to form the business growth.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2677032
Emotion Analytics (EA) is a new field that analysis of a person’s verbal and non-verbal communication in order to understand the person’s mood or attitude, then can be used in CRM (Customer Relationship Management) area, such as to identify how a customer perceives a product, the presentation of a product or an interaction with a company representative.
The Emotion Analytics industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field.
The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 35.5% in 2017, followed by Europe with 27.6%.
In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.
The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.
Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on native and domestic market, their product quality is not advanced enough when comparing with leading companies.
Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company now put more effort to underdevelopment regions these years.
This industry is affected by the economy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes. With the global economic recovery, the need of Emotion Analytics will increase.
According to this study, over the next five years the Emotion Analytics market will register a 60.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2420 million by 2024, from US$ 140 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Emotion Analytics business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Emotion Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Emotion Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Facial Analytics
Speech Analytics
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Media & Entertainment
Retail and Education
Financial Services
Healthcare
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Microsoft
IBM
Imotions A/S
Kairos
Beyond Verbal
Affectiva
Eyeris (EmoVu)
NViso SA
Realeyes
Yuyidata
Adoreboard
Heartbeat AI
Deloitte
SAS Institute Inc
Clarabridge
Crimson Hexagon
Berkshire Media
Dentsu
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Emotion Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Emotion Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Emotion Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Emotion Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Emotion Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-emotion-analytics-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Emotion Analytics Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Emotion Analytics Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Emotion Analytics Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Emotion Analytics Segment by Type
2.2.1 Facial Analytics
2.2.2 Speech Analytics
2.2.3 Video Analytics
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Emotion Analytics Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Emotion Analytics Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Emotion Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Emotion Analytics Segment by Application
2.4.1 Media & Entertainment
2.4.2 Retail and Education
2.4.3 Financial Services
2.4.4 Healthcare
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Emotion Analytics Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Emotion Analytics Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Emotion Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Emotion Analytics by Players
3.1 Global Emotion Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Emotion Analytics Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Emotion Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Emotion Analytics Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Emotion Analytics by Regions
4.1 Emotion Analytics Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Emotion Analytics Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Emotion Analytics Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Emotion Analytics Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Emotion Analytics Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Emotion Analytics Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Emotion Analytics Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Emotion Analytics Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Emotion Analytics Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Emotion Analytics Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Emotion Analytics Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Emotion Analytics by Countries
7.2 Europe Emotion Analytics Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Emotion Analytics Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Emotion Analytics by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Emotion Analytics Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Emotion Analytics Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Emotion Analytics Market Forecast
10.1 Global Emotion Analytics Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Emotion Analytics Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Emotion Analytics Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Emotion Analytics Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Emotion Analytics Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Microsoft
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Emotion Analytics Product Offered
11.1.3 Microsoft Emotion Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Microsoft News
11.2 IBM
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Emotion Analytics Product Offered
11.2.3 IBM Emotion Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 IBM News
11.3 Imotions A/S
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Emotion Analytics Product Offered
11.3.3 Imotions A/S Emotion Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Imotions A/S News
11.4 Kairos
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Emotion Analytics Product Offered
11.4.3 Kairos Emotion Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Kairos News
11.5 Beyond Verbal
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Emotion Analytics Product Offered
11.5.3 Beyond Verbal Emotion Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Beyond Verbal News
11.6 Affectiva
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Emotion Analytics Product Offered
11.6.3 Affectiva Emotion Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Affectiva News
11.7 Eyeris (EmoVu)
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Emotion Analytics Product Offered
11.7.3 Eyeris (EmoVu) Emotion Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Eyeris (EmoVu) News
11.8 NViso SA
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Emotion Analytics Product Offered
11.8.3 NViso SA Emotion Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 NViso SA News
11.9 Realeyes
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Emotion Analytics Product Offered
11.9.3 Realeyes Emotion Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Realeyes News
11.10 Yuyidata
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Emotion Analytics Product Offered
11.10.3 Yuyidata Emotion Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Yuyidata News
11.11 Adoreboard
11.12 Heartbeat AI
11.13 Deloitte
11.14 SAS Institute Inc
11.15 Clarabridge
11.16 Crimson Hexagon
11.17 Berkshire Media
11.18 Dentsu
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2677032
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155