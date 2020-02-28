Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market 2020| Growth Opportunities, Analysis, Forecasts Report and Industry Forecast to 2026

Market Overview

The global enterprise asset management (EAM) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

Factors such as increased accuracy in data analysis and increasing demand for cloud-based EAM solutions are expected to drive the global market over the forecast period.

Enterprise asset management (EAM) involves the management of the maintenance of physical assets of an organization throughout each asset’s lifecycle. EAM is used to plan, optimize, execute, and track the needed maintenance activities with the associated priorities, skills, materials, tools, and information. EAM is mostly used in industries that heavily rely on expensive and complex physical assets, such as vehicles, plants and heavy equipment. Prominent users include the energy and utilities, government and defense, manufacturing, among others.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4155867

The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the enterprise asset management market. The global enterprise asset management market has been segmented based on region, deployment, solution, and vertical.

Market Dynamics

The global enterprise asset management market growth is primarily driven by the rising need to gain a 360-degree view of assets and increasing adoption of EAM solutions in North America and APAC regions. Enterprise asset management can both minimize risks and costs and optimize business value by helping to ensure that high-value assets operate the way they are designed to. For instance, EAM software might alert operations managers about a failure of a machine part, and provide the information and scheduling tools needed to dispatch a repair person. Timely maintenance can also avoid the risk of improperly operating equipment injuring workers or reducing machine downtime.

Therefore, the need for effective utilization of assets, controlling maintenance and procurement expenses, and to improve the return on assets is further expected to boost growth in the global enterprise asset management market over the forecast period.

In addition, EAM is rapidly integrating with Internet of Things (IoT). The integration of IoT with EAM provides the identification of performance and control modifications. IoT applications allow better asset utilization tracking and better data management, as well as streamline data in a manner in which asset lifecycle and maintenance can be analyzed.

However, concerns of organizations related to data security and confidentiality coupled with integration of EAM with third-party ERP systems might hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segment Analysis

By deployment, the global enterprise asset management market is segmented into Cloud (public, private, and hybrid) and On-Premise. In 2018, On-premise deployment segment accounted for the largest market share in the global market. However, cloud deployment segment is expected to witness higher CAGR over the forecast period. Cloud technology enables developers to adopt agile workflows, significantly reducing lead times in testing and deploying new products and releasing product updates.

For instance, in April 2019, Infor – announced that First Bus, part of FirstGroup plc, the leading transport operator in the UK and North America, has selected Infor EAM (CloudSuite Enterprise Asset Management) for its UK bus operations. As part of an 18-month deployment, Infor EAM will be rolled out in three phases, fully serviced and hosted by Infor partner Sapphire Systems for 2,000-plus users.

By vertical, the global enterprise asset management market is segmented into Energy and Utilities, Healthcare & Life sciences, IT and Telecom, Government and defense, and others. Healthcare & life sciences segment is expected to exhibit higher CAGR over the forecast period. Rapid adoption of enterprise applications in this sector can be attributed to increasing demand for real-time data transparency, which provides patient-centric healthcare solutions and systems with changing business models. Software vendors such as Infor, Oracle, and SAP provide solutions that improve overall performance, cost efficiency, patient safety, and quality of care.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the global enterprise asset management market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share. However, APAC is expected to witness a higher CAGR than other regions during the forecast period. North America is a matured market in terms of cloud adoption, due to various factors, such as standards, regulations, advanced IT infrastructure, the presence of a large number of enterprises, and the availability of proficient technical expertise. Therefore, North America is expected to grow at a steady and maintain its dominant position in global market over the period.

APAC enterprise asset management market is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period due to an increased demand for cloud computing among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In addition, changing business models with a more customer-centric approach and organizations concentrating on decreasing operational costs will further boost growth in the market.

Competitive Analysis

Global enterprise asset management market is moderately fragmented with the presence of global and regional players in the market with key players accounting for majority share in the market. Key prominent players in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and profitability.

Some key players in the market are Oracle, IBM Corporation, SAP, Aptean, AVEVA-Schneider Electric, eMaint (Fluke Corporation), IFS, ABB, Infor, Ramco Systems, and among others. These vendors have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to expand their presence in the global enterprise asset management market further.

In April 2019, IBM collaborated with Sund & Bælt to design and develop an AI-powered IoT solution and extends the IBM Maximo portfolio.

Why Purchase the Report?

Identify new growth opportunities with In-depth insights for strategic business plans and design innovative strategies for sustainable growth.

Comprehensive details on factors that will drive or challenge the growth of market players.

Deep Sector-Specific Intelligence

Attractiveness and consumer behavior analysis for every region

Highlights of the competitive landscape

Target Audience:

Training and consulting service providers

Enterprise Asset Management vendors

Cloud service providers

Telecom service providers

System integrators

Cloud service providers

Government agencies

Managed service providers

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/enterprise-asset-management-market-size-share-and-forecast-2019-2026

Table of Contents

Enterprise Asset Management Market Methodology and Scope

Research Methodology

Research Objective and Scope of the Report

Enterprise Asset Management Market – Market Definition and Overview

Enterprise Asset Management Market – Executive Summary

Market Snippet by Deployment

Markey Snippet by Component

Market Snippet by Vertical

Market Snippet by Region

Enterprise Asset Management Market Dynamics

Market Impacting Factors

Drivers

Growing Demand for Cloud-Based EAM Solutions

Restraints

Complexities in redesigning networks for the cloud

Enterprise Asset Management Market – Industry Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Impact Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Enterprise Asset Management Market – By Deployment

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment

Market Attractiveness Index, By Deployment

Cloud*

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

On-Premise

Enterprise Asset Management Market – By Component

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Component

Market Attractiveness Index, By Component

Software*

Linear Assets

Field Service Management

Non-Linear Assets

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)

Services

Managed

Professional

Solution

Planning and Forecasting

Logistics and Inventory

Network Field Operations

Asset Transfer and Retirement

Procurement of Material

Enterprise Asset Management Market – By Vertical

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Vertical

Market Attractiveness Index, By Vertical

Energy and Utilities*

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Life sciences

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Transport and Logistics

Others

Enterprise Asset Management Market – By Region

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Region

Market Attractiveness Index, By Region

North America

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Component

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Vertical

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Component

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Vertical

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

Germany

The U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

South America

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Component

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Vertical

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Asia Pacific

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Component

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Vertical

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Component

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Vertical

Enterprise Asset Management Market – Competitive Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Market Positioning/Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis

Company Profiles

Oracle*

Company Overview

Product Portfolio and Description

Key Highlights

Financial Overview

IBM Corporation

SAP

Aptean

AVEVA-Schneider Electric

eMaint (Fluke Corporation)

IFS

ABB

Infor

Ramco Systems

Enterprise Asset Management Market – Premium Insights

Enterprise Asset Management Market – DataM

Appendix

About Us and Services

Contact Us

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4155867

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155