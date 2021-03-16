Global Enterprise Resource Planning for Schools Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Enterprise Resource Planning for Schools Market was valued at USD 8.05 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 19.82 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.20% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Cloud computing in education has transformed the classroom experience. NetApp’s Cloud Volumes ONTAP allows education institutions and solution providers to reap all the advantages of cloud computing in education, such as scalability and elasticity, while supporting complex infrastructures, containing storage costs, and protecting highly sensitive data from loss or corruption. Also Tech Cloud ERP Software Solutions is one of the best school ERP software in India, which is a web based and cloud computing software, having a dynamic dashboard with a GUI and inbuilt Email & SMS integration.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4312714

– Real-time data analytics is a key driver for the market. Data Analytics allows a school management to measure, monitor, and respond in real time to faculty, students and parents. IMS Caliper Analytics is the world’s first interoperability specification for educational clickstream analytics created by the education community where Learning Information Services (LIS) is used to populate other systems, for example Learning Management Systems, Library Management Systems and Learning Object Repositories.

– Consistent data availability across the school business for faster decision making is driving the market. MyClassCampus is a Mobile App and web based platform for schools, colleges and educational organizations for quick, organised and effective communication and resource sharing with all the stakeholders. For institutes, it can be a one click tool to manage all the student records and data in organised and easy to access form which can help the school business to run effectively.

– However, high initial cost of implementing across the business is a key restraint for the market due to deployment, complex redesign process, maintenance and supports.

Scope of the Global Enterprise Resource Planning for Schools Market Report

The enterprise resource planning for schools market is segmented by deployment, like on-premise, cloud, hybrid, and functions, such as administration, payroll, academics, etc which is driving the market due to increase demand for managing various academic processes.

Key Market Trends

Education Software/ Application in Academics is Gaining the Market Share

– Nowadays the education sector around the globe is developing and expanding quite rapidly. Education software solution is there to streamline and manage student information efficiently along with automating processes for the stakeholders.

– Timetable management system enables creation of both manual and automatic timetables. It guarantees timely updates on faculty substitution and assists in superior management of rooms, resources and faculty.

– Grades and exam operation system gives the ability to conduct an online examinations, considering student performance, differentiate book management, generate report cards, hold mass competitive/entrance exams in schools as well as provide the students with the results through software system.

– Hostel management module software helps in arrangement and reservation of rooms for teacher accommodations and student hostels. It helps track student outings and visitor records thus ensuring discipline. It also assists to control room facilities, room shifting and interchanging processes, and provides other important logistic support.

– MasterSoft provides comprehensive modules for school operation. LIB-Man© is a cloud based fully integrated, user friendly, multi-user package, for computerization of all the in-house operations of the Library. This Library Software is powerful, and easy to use. Lib-Man is embedded with Multi-lingual Fonts, Bar Code & QR Code fonts with RFID integration for automation. It also supports smart phone app for book search in school.

North America to Hold a Significant Share

– Owing to increased demand for managing various academic processes, adoption of ERP solutions in academic institutions has enabled administrators to manage their business processes, such as student billing, registration, and enrolments, effectively in this region.

– Ellucian software unite the entire institution with a versatile higher education ERP to make processes more effective and keep students, faculty, and staff informed in North America. With its unique integration model to bring the institution’s data together, it provide answers to even the toughest questions and access curriculum data in real time easily.

– BigSIS is a cloud-based student information system for private schools across North America. It offers integrated modules for managing admissions, enrollments, gradebooks and more.The student information module helps administrators to track student details from admission until graduation. It provides an integrated email system that helps teachers to communicate student progress to parents. A built-in calendar feature helps both teachers and students keep track of their class schedules. The solution also offers modules for accepting donations, accepting online applications for school events, sharing volunteer opportunities with parents and more.

Competitive Landscape

The enterprise resource planning for schools market is fragmented as local and global players are competing by coming with new innovations through R&D process. Key players are SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– April 2019 – Oracle has extended the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud and Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Cloud. The latest machine learning-based innovations include an expense reporting assistant, project management digital assistant and advanced financial controls, which will help in institution for better control and management.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– SAP

– Oracle

– Microsoft

– Netsuite

– Fedena

– ScientechSoft

– Profmax

– Serosoft

– Ellucian

– Candour systems

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/enterprise-resource-planning-for-schools-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Real-Time Data Analytics

4.3.2 Consistent Data Availability Across the School Business for Faster Decision Making

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Cost of Implementation

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On-Premises

5.1.2 Cloud

5.2 By Function

5.2.1 Administration

5.2.2 Payroll

5.2.3 Academics

5.2.4 Finance

5.2.5 Transportation

5.2.6 Logistical Operations

5.2.7 Other Functions

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SAP

6.1.2 Oracle

6.1.3 Microsoft

6.1.4 Netsuite

6.1.5 Fedena

6.1.6 ScientechSoft

6.1.7 Profmax

6.1.8 Serosoft

6.1.9 Ellucian

6.1.10 Candour systems

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4312714

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155