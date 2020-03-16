Global Event Management Services Market to Record Robust Compound Annual Growth Rate During the Forecast Period 2016 – 2022

The event management companies have started their road to success may it be a Silicon valley startup or Multinational firm it all boils to the presentation .The portrayal of the company in an event or a meeting is the image it carries over, it portrays the firm belief and true values of the companies and make a lasting impression on the audience. Event management companies have been on the rise since the time as memorial itself. From scheduling and arranging product launches, company meetings to investor relation everything in the corporate world is covered. With event management companies offering a wider range of services such as shows and weeding the market for event management services is growing with the inclusion of other casual events such as weddings rock concerts award shows, charity balls the spread of the market is increasing.

Event management companies have a methodical system which is completed with the utmost satisfaction of the customer with proper execution. The services involve the planning, budgeting, scheduling, acquiring permits, selection of site, coordinating transportation, arranging for speakers or entertainers, event security, decor, catering and emergency plans.

With the increasing globalization there will be a surge in the demand of event management services with companies opting for different companies offering them a myriad of services. The event management companies now by coupling concierge services into their domain are expanding their presence. With experts and experienced personnel handling all arrangements efficiently and saving the trouble of the customer getting involved personally has gained popularity. This has led to a surge in demands for event management services from house parties, exhibition, and homecomings to marriages. The with the current focus of industries in event management companies work a lot in cooperation with different industries such as food, beverage, hospitality and entertainment and thus is quite dependent on each of them. The volatility in any one industry could therefore effect the event management service industry directly and hence could prove as a restrain. The digitization and the advent of DIY apps the event management service companies could face a challenge.

The market of event management services is developing with different regions such as the Americas, Europe Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. With international music festivals such as Tommorowland bringing traction in the European market. More companies and industries are getting involved in such festivals so as to gain maximum benefit. With a similar market scenario The Americas is one of the strong market for Event management services. The biggest opportunity for the event management services is in the Asian and MEA regions. With changing lifestyle and the emphasis on corporate outlook by corporations in the ASEAN regions specially India and China is going provide a significant push to the event management services market.

The market of Event management services is largely segmented by different regions and experiences strong competition within the market and thus there are no clear event management services key players .But to name a few some of the key players are SFX Entertainment, ALDA events, YG entertainment, Skylight group and Live Nation Entertainment.

Regional analysis for Event Management Services Market includes