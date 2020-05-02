Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market | Key Players JSP Corporation, BASF SE, Kaneka Corporation

Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market, By Type (Low Density, High Density, Porous PP), By Application (Automotive Packaging, Consumer Products, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Polypropylene

Market Analysis: Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market

The global expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market is expected to reach USD 2,108.97 million , and is growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period . The upcoming market report contains data for historic years , the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period .

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market

Some of the major players operating in the global expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market are – JSP Corporation, BASF SE, Kaneka Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., DS Smith PLC, Hanwha Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, The Woodbridge Group, SSW Pearlfoam GmbH, Dongshing Industry, Inc., The Knauf Industries, Isobloc, Clark Foam Products Corporation, Paracoat Products Ltd., Molan Pino S.A (PTY) LTD, Armacell S.A, SSW Pearl Foam GmbH, Furukawa Electric CO., LTD., Lauren Manufacturing, DOW Chemicals, and many more.

Market Definition: Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market

Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) foam is a type of bead foam used in automotive and industrial packaging applications. EPP foam exhibits unique physical and chemical properties such as thermal insulation, excellent energy absorption, chemical and water resistance, impact resistance etc. Polypropylene PP foam is produced by using compression steam chest molding technique. In this technique beads of different sizes are fused together through molding technique which results in a strong and lightweight product. The Polypropylene PP foam is multipurpose and recyclable. EPP foam has ability to resume its shape even after several impacts and make it perfect material for the aviation modelling and radio-controlled vehicles, globally. According to the article published by India Brand Equity Foundation, the production of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers and two wheelers has grew at the rate of 11.27% year from April and December in 2017 and approximately 21,415,719 vehicles were manufactured. Moreover, the sales of passenger vehicles grew by 5.22% and of the two wheelers 40.31% in 2017.

According to International Trade Association, U.S. light vehicle production reached almost 12 million for the passenger vehicles in 2016 and for the light vehicle sales reached 17.5 million units in 2016, which has indirectly, affecting the growth of the expanded polypropylene EPP foam due to their application in automobile industry.

The major players in the expanded polypropylene EPP foam are making various developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants for contributing to the growth of the expanded polypropylene EPP foam market. Many of the top firms have been involved with export markets and have built brand recognition in foreign markets. In the year 2015, The Woodbridge Group, which is one of the key players and a global supplier of urethane and particle foam technologies, expanded its product line for the Autonomous Vehicle/Electrified Vehicle (AV/EV) market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth of the automobile industry

Rising awareness of environmental concerns and increasing demand for fuel efficient and light weight cars

Rapid growth of the industrial packaging industry

Unfavourable regulatory conditions

Market Segmentation: Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market

The global expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market is segmented based on type, application and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market is segmented into low density, high density, porous PP.

On the basis of application, the global expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market is classified into automotive packaging, consumer products and others

Based on geography, the global expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market

The global expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market

Research Methodology: Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

