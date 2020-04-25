Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market Huge Growth Opportunities | Industry Trends | Market Analysis & Global Forecast to 2027

Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market

Global external cloud automotive cyber security services market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cloud- based applications in automotive industry and technological advancement and development in autonomous vehicle space are the factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global external cloud automotive cyber security services market are HARMAN International, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Aptiv, Symantec Corporation, NXP Semiconductors., Honeywell International Inc., Trillium Secure, Inc., ESCRYPT, Vector Informatik GmbH, Karamba Security, Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd., Upstream Security Ltd., Nexor, Capgemini, Intellias Ltd., Lear Corporation., Capricode Oy, AO Kaspersky Lab., FUJITSU, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and others.

This report studies Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players. All the way by also informing what the market drivers and restrains are with help of SWOT analysis.

Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market By Security (Endpoint Security, Application Security, Wireless Network Security), Application (Telematics System, Infotainment System, Powertrain System, Body Control & Comfort System, Communication System, ADAS & Safety System), Vehicle (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), Electrical Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market

Cyber security is a security which is used to protect the data and important information from attacks and other unauthorised access. Automotive cyber security services are those which protect the data and information related to the cars. They are widely used application such as telematics system, powertrain system, infotainment system, ADAS & safety system and others. Increasing number of cloud- based application in automotive industry is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of connected cars is a factor driving the market growth

Growing support by regulatory body for vehicle data protection is also driving the market growth

Technological advancement and development in autonomous and semi- autonomous vehicle will also propel the growth of this market

Growing in- vehicle services connected to external cloud will also contribute as a factor for the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of automotive cyber security will hamper the market growth

Aggregated ecosystem along with multiple stakeholder is another factor restricting the growth of the market

This reports includes the following deliverable

Macro Indicator Analysis



Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Market sizing and growth analysis



Market Competitive Landscape

Product Launches and Pipeline Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Mergers, Acquisitions and Agreements

Company Profiles

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Table Of Contents: Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Singtel and Argus Cyber Security announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding so that together they can strengthen their cybersecurity abilities for Singapore’s transportation sector. This collaboration will assist the manufacturer in creating more autonomous vehicle technologies providing a secure ecosystem. This will further broaden their cyber security and solution.

In July 2018, Capgemini announced the launch of their automotive cybersecurity offering which is specially designed so that they can increase the security in connected vehicle, IT systems and in vehicle manufacturing plants. The main aim of the launch is to help the manufacturer and suppliers so that they can detect and analyse any cybersecurity menace. This launch will solve the different cybersecurity challenges.

Competitive Analysis:

Global external cloud automotive cyber security services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of external cloud automotive cyber security services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What will the Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

Key reason to Purchase the report

To describe and forecast the Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market growth Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various trocars across geographies. To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

Customization of the Report

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Key focus of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

