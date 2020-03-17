Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019-2026

In 2029, the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Increasing ticket prices hampering the market for family/indoor entertainment centres in North America

The North America region is currently facing stagnation in terms of income of the middle class population. This is expected to affect consumer spending on family entertainment centres. Ticket prices of entertainment centres is increasing constantly owing to various economic factors. Ticket prices also vary based on the location of the family entertainment centres, which is another factor hampering revenue growth of the FEC market over the forecast period.

Customer retention is becoming a challenging task for family entertainment centres

Family entertainment centres are facing challenges in attracting visitors on a repeating basis. Entertainment centres face this problem because they cannot make changes in their offerings constantly and immediately. This is due to significant investment required in changing the offerings. Also, FECs are unable change or set up new rides because of land and cost constraints. This is a major challenge responsible for significantly limiting revenue growth of FECs in the long run.

Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment by FEC Type

In terms of value, the arcade studios segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the global family/indoor entertainment centres market during the assessment period. VR gaming zones are expected to register moderate y-o-y growth rate throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, the VR gaming zones segment is expected to register a CAGR of 15.9% during the assessment period. In 2017, the arcade studios segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,081.9 Mn and is expected to witness a steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the period of forecast.With an increasing number of malls in various cities of North America, consumers visit these malls on weekends, usually for shopping and spending time at restaurants. The presence of entertainment centres at these malls allows customers to spend quality time with their family and friends, while playing games and other indoor sports. Hence, entertainment centres are becoming favourite hangout places for families with a combination of shopping, eating, and play area. Family entertainment centres are attracting families in large numbers, which is expected to positively impact revenue growth of the market.

The Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market? Which market players currently dominate the global Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market? What is the consumption trend of the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres in region?

The Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market.

Scrutinized data of the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

Research Methodology of Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market Report

The global Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.