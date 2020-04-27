GLOBAL FLUOROSCOPY – C ARMS MARKET ANALYSIS OVER NUMEROUS PROMINENT PLAYERS (2019-2025): GE HEALTHCARE, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., SIEMENS AG, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

Fluoroscopy and C-arm Market research report is an ideal research tool to evaluate the advantages and flaws of the key players together with their competitive analysis. In Fluoroscopy and C-arm Market report, readers get information about comprehensive production and dispatch analysis in point of origin to end user. Furthermore, it will assist you to remain in front of the competitors. The report helps to monitor and examine some developments or changes inside the Fluoroscopy and C-arm Market. The analysis is full of different demonstrations, and promotes statistics associated with Fluoroscopy and C-arm Market revenue, quantity, CAGR, and reveal, along with regional and global economy predictions. The Fluoroscopy and C-arm report means to give forefront market knowledge and help leaders take sound venture assessment.

Global fluoroscopy and C Arms market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Major Players: Global Fluoroscopy & C Arms Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Carestream Health, EcoRay, Eurocolumbus s.r.l., GEMSS Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Hologic Inc., INTERMEDICAL S.r.l., ITALYRAY, PAUSCH Medical GmbH, Varex Imaging Corporation, Whale Imaging, and Ziehm Imaging GmbH among others.

This report finally explains in deep the terminologies like the market definition, classifications, applications, and market trends.

The digital fluoroscopy or radiographic imaging systems are used for imaging and produce visible electronic images of patients for treatment.

Study Highlights

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Industry Chain Suppliers of Fluoroscopy – C Arms market with Contact Information The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Fluoroscopy – C Arms Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Fluoroscopy – C Arms market Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Europe.

Segmentation:

By Fluoroscopy Type (Conventional Fluoroscopy Systems, Remote-Controlled Fluoroscopy Systems), C Arm Type (Fixed C-Arms, Mobile C-Arms), C Arm Technology (Flat Panel, Image Intensifiers), Application (Diagnostic Applications, Surgical Application, Discography), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Specialty Clinics), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

GE Healthcare:

GE Healthcare founded in 1918, headquarters in New York, U.S., and focuses towards the manufacturing and developer of medical imaging, digital solutions, patient monitoring and diagnostics, drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies and performance improvement solutions.

The company has its presence in U.S, Europe, Asia, Americas, Middle East and Africa.

In February 2018, GE Healthcare was awarded the ‘Best Medical device Company Of The Year’ award for strong business performance and robust growth in revenue and exports. This will help the company’s growth in recognition and market value.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., founded in 1891 and based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The company focuses on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention to diagnosis, treatment and home care.

The company has its presence in Netherland, United states, China, Germany, Japan, France, India and Others.

In March 2017, Philips’ receives U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance to market ProxiDiagnost N90, its premium digital radiography and nearby fluoroscopy system ProxiDiagnost N90, its newest premium Digital Radiography-Fluoroscopy (DRF) system. With better ability to perform both nearby fluoroscopy and digital X-rays through a single system, ProxiDiagnost N90 supports high room utilization and increased patient care and also using a new technology and better upgradation.

Siemens AG:

Siemens AG, founded in 1896 and based in Munich, Germany. The company provides manufacturing, distributing and services of medical devices and pharma Services. Company is engaged in providing precision medicines, transforming care delivery, innovative technology in area of diagnostics, molecular medicine and many others. The company has its presence in Europe, C.I.S., Africa, Middle East, Americas , Asia, Australia.

In September 2018, Siemens Healthineers conducted a conference at Deutsche Gesellschaft für Thoraxchirurgie where it showcased various products including ARTIS pheno which is a floor mounted robotic C-Arm. This helped them to penetrate into the C-Arms market providing more options for their customers.

Market Developments:

In March 2018, Siemens Healthineers introducted Cios Select1’s new version at the Annual Congress of the European Society of Radiology (ECR). This helped the company to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their customer base.

In April 2018, Siemens Healthineers introducted Cios Alpha1 at Charing Cross International Symposium for vascular and endovascular procedures. This helped them to penetrate deeper into the C-Arm market and strengthen their product portfolio.

In June 2018, Canon Medical Systems Corporation announced the showcasing of their latest Ultra-High Resolution research-enabled MRI System, at the ISMRM-ESMRMB 2018 Joint Annual Meeting in Paris.

In October 2017, Two Models of the FLEXAVISION eXceed Edition R/F Systems were released. This helped the company to increase their product range and strengthen their position in the market.

In December 2017, Carestream Health unveiled its new radiography/fluoroscopy platform. This helped them to enter into a new market and expand their product portfolio.

In November 2017, Carestream Health started shipping their DRX-Excel and DRX-ExcelPlusradiography/fluoroscopy systems worldwide. This helped them rech to a gloabal customer base and strengthens their postion worldwide.

In January 2016, Shimadzu released the Xslicer SMX-6000 Microfocus X-Ray Inspection System. This was the first System from Shimadzu that Integrated Inclined Fluoroscopy and CT Imaging into a Single Package. This makes the company in enhancing their range of products thereby providing growth in the market.

In April 2014, FDA cleared Shimadzu’s Sonialvision G4 X-ray system which is intended for ortho, angiography, endoscopy, and general purpose radiography work. This helped the company to increase their business portfolio By providing features like smoother imaging, digital filtering and lower dose profile, making it an excellent choice for paediatrics.

