Global Food Cold Chain Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Segmentation, Outlook 2020, Regions, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2025
The ‘Global Food Cold Chain Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.
The Global Food Cold Chain Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
A cold chain or cool chain is a temperature-controlled supply chain.
The major driver for food cold chain market includes all the initiatives taken by governments at global and regional level for the development of cold chain infrastructure.
In 2018, the global Food Cold Chain market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
AmeriCold Logistics
Nichirei Logistics Group
Lineage Logistics
OOCL Logistics
Burris Logistics
VersaCold Logistics Services
JWD Group
Swire Group
Preferred Freezer Services
Swift Transportation
AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
XPO Logistics
CWT Limited
Kloosterboer
NewCold Coöperatief U.A.
DHL
SCG Logistics
X2 Group
AIT
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
Best Cold Chain Co.
A.B. Oxford Cold Storage
Interstate Cold Storage
Assa Abloy
Cloverleaf Cold Storage
Chase Doors
ColdEX
Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Refrigerated Storage
Cold Chain Logistics
Market segment by Application, split into
Fruits and Vegetables
Meat/Seafood
Dairy and Frozen Dessert
Bakery & Confectionery
Ready-to Eat Meal
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
