Global Fuel Card Market 2020 Top 10 Players, Latest Trends, Innovations, Applications, Product and Component Type, Industry Growth – Forecast 2024

Global Fuel Card market report helps the end-users to understand the industry plans, growth factors, development strategies and policies implemented by leading Fuel Card players. This report analyses various facts and figures to grow the global Fuel Card market revenue. A detailed explanation of Fuel Card potential consumers, market values, and the future scope are offered in this report. The key players of Fuel Card industry, their product portfolio, market share, industry profiles is studied in this report.

On global level Fuel Card industry is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and regions. It also focuses on market dynamics, Fuel Card market growth drivers, developing market segments and the market growth curve is offered based on past, present and future market statistics. The industry plans, news, and policies are presented at a global and regional level. The major market players are studied on the basis of gross margin, production volume, price structure, and market value. The competitive scenario among Fuel Card players will help the industry contenders in planning their policies. The report statistics covered in this report by LP Information will be a beneficial guide to form the business growth.

Fuel Card is used as a payment card most commonly for gasoline, diesel, and other fuels at gas stations. Fuel cards or gas cards, can help consumers’ business realize significant fuel savings and used to pay for vehicle maintenance and expenses.

Currently, there are mainly four oil companies issuing fuel cards in the Singapore. The main market players are ExxonMobil, Shell, SPC and Caltex. The Cumulative Sales of Fuel Card is about 1535K Units in 2015.

Fuel Card used by Moving Services, Packing Services, Postal and Courier Services, Logistics Services, Taxi Booking and Support Services, Freight Transport and Private Cars. Report data showed that 56.29% of the Fuel Card market demand in Private Cars, 10.49% in Freight Transport, and 8.27% in Taxi Booking and Support Services in 2015.

There are two kinds’ productions constituting the Fuel Card, which are Active Cards and Non-Active Cards. Active Cards is important in the Fuel Card, with a Cumulative Sales market share nearly 71.01% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Fuel Card industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Fuel Card have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Fuel Card market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Fuel Card business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Fuel Card market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Fuel Card value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Active Cards

Non-Active Cards

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Taxis

Buses

Goods Vehicles

Private Car

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ExxonMobil

Shell

SPC

Caltex

DBS

UOB

OCBC

Citibank

Standard Chartered

ANZ

HSBC

POSB

American Express

Maybank

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fuel Card market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Fuel Card market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fuel Card players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fuel Card with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Fuel Card submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

