Gastric Cancer Drug Market 2020-2026 Key Manufacture Analysis, R&D Status and Technology Source || Leading Players – Bristol-Myers Squibb Company , Novartis AG , Sanofi S.A , Amgen Inc.

Global gastric cancer drug market is rising gradually to an estimated value of USD 4.37 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed vulnerable aging population, robust drug pipeline and people adopting unhealthy lifestyle.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the gastric cancer drug market are, Imugene Limited , Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd , Immutep , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Merck KGaA , Bristol-Myers Squibb Company , Novartis AG , Eli Lilly and Company , Sanofi S.A , Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Celgene Corporation, Gilead Sciences, Inc., AstraZeneca, Ipsen Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Samumed, LLC, Arbutus Biopharma, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and among others.

The data and information included in this Global Gastric Cancer Drug business report helps businesses take sound decisions and plan about the advertising and sales promotion strategy more successfully. This Gastric Cancer Drug market research report is generated by taking into account a range of objectives of market research that are vital for the client's success. This report also includes strategic profiling of key players in the market, systematic analysis of their core competencies, and draws a competitive landscape for the Healthcare industry. The Global Gastric Cancer Drug business report includes market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Definition: Global Gastric Cancer Drug Market

The gastric cancer drug refers to malignant tumors that begin in the lining of the stomach. This gastric cancer tends to develops over many years. It usually goes undiagnosed since it does not cause any early symptoms.

According to the article published in World Cancer Research Fund, it is identified gastric cancer was responsible for fourth most common malignancy occur in men and seventh rank in women. It is estimated that over 1.00 million new cases seen in the 2018. The high rate of incidence cases occurs in the South Korea in year of 2018. Advances in available medication, accelerating demand of novel therapies and increasing number of gastric related cancer are the drivers to the market.

Segmentation: Global Gastric Cancer Drug Market

Gastric Cancer Drug Market : By Type

Adenocarcinoma

Lymphoma

Gastrointestinal stromal tumor

Carcinoid tumor

Others

Gastric Cancer Drug Market : By Drug Type

Doxorubicin Hydrochloride

Sunitinib

Mitomycin

Imatinib

Fluorouracil

Trastuzumab

Docetaxel

Others

Gastric Cancer Drug Market : By Treatment

Medication

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Radiation Therapy

Immunotherapy

Surgery

Gastric Cancer Drug Market : By Route of administration

Oral

Injectable

Gastric Cancer Drug Market : By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Gastric Cancer Drug Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Gastric Cancer Drug Market:

On February 2019, Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd as a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd received FDA approval for Lonsurf (trifluridine/tipiracil, TAS-102) for the treatment of patient with advanced or metastatic gastric cancer, which was previously administered on first line chemotherapy

On September 2017, Merck & Co., Inc. received accelerated approval from FDA for Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of patient with locally advanced or metastatic, gastric or gastro-oesophageal junction adenocarcinoma

Gastric Cancer Drug Market: Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of gastric cancer due to lifestyle changes

Chronic consumption of tobacco products and alcohol

Adopting an unhealthy lifestyle such as diet with high fat, spicy food, less proteins consumption and physical inactivity

Increase in obesity cases are anticipated to the result of occurrence of gastric cancer

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving gastric cancer drug market

Gastric Cancer Drug Market: Restraints

High cost involved in the treatment

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Key benefits of buying the Gastric Cancer Drug Market Report:

This Gastric Cancer Drug Market report is quite fruitful in helping to understand the market definition and all the aspects of the market including the CAGR value and key profiles.

