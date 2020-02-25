Global Graves Disease Treatment Market­ 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Graves disease treatment market­ is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in number of patients with thyroid disorders, favorable reimbursement policies for treatment and increase in awareness about the complications associated with thyroid disorders and rising investment in the research & development of treatments for Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is expected to drive the market.

This Graves disease treatment report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Graves disease treatment market report contains myriad of factors that have an influence on the market and include industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, drivers, restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles. With the particular base year and the historic year, certain estimations and calculations are performed in this Graves disease treatment report.

Key Market Players:

The key market players in the global Graves disease treatment market­ are Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, ALLERGAN, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc, Mylan N.V, Apitope, Merck KGaA, Amgen Inc, , Horizon Therapeutics plc, Medtronic, Immunovant, Inc, among others

Market Drivers

High prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as Grave’s disease and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is driving the market growth

Various national health programs related to thyroid disease that raise awareness regarding such diseases further boosts the growth of this market

Favorable reimbursement policies for the treatment

Increasing iodine disorder and thyroid tumors screening is also fueling the market growth

Market Restraints

High costs associated with the treatment and the usage of alternative medicines for the treatment of thyroid disorders is hindering the market growth

Side-effects associated with the current medication also restricts the market growth

Stringent government regulations is hampering the market growth

Key Developments in the Market

In June 2019, Horizon Therapeutics plc is developing teprotumumab, a complex protein that works by inhibiting the insulin-like growth factor I receptor (IGF-1R) for the treatment of Graves disease, currently ongoing in phase lll of OPTIC l trial. With this development the company provides better solution for the treatment of graves disease

In June 2019, Apitope is developing a novel drug ATX-GD-59, a peptide mixture of two different, highly soluble apitopes derived from TSH-receptor for the treatment of Graves disease currently ongoing in phase l clinical trial. If approved it will become the first innovative treatment in more than 60 years and will provide potential treatment to target the immunological basis of Graves’ disease

Segmentation: Global Graves Disease Treatment Market­

By Mechanism of Action Type

Anti-thyroid Agents

Beta Blockers

Corticosteroids

Others

By Drugs

Propylthiouracil

Methimazole

Propranolol

Prednisone

Others

By Diagnosis

Physical Exam

Blood Test

Radioactive Iodine Uptake Test

Ultrasound

Imaging Tests

By Treatment

Medication

Radioactive Iodine Therapy

Surgery

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global Graves disease treatment market­ is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Graves disease treatment market ­for Global Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

