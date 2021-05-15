Global Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE) Solutions Market Study 2020 with Top Key Vendors Like NXGN Management, LLC, Orion Health group of companies, Arcadia Solutions, LLC, CareEvolution, Inc., Oracle, Optum, Inc, eClinicalWorks, IBM Corporation

Healthcare information exchange (HIE) solutions market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing demand for EHR solutions is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

The major players covered in the healthcare information exchange (HIE) solutions market report are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Open Text Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation., Infor, NXGN Management, LLC, Orion Health group of companies, Arcadia Solutions, LLC, CareEvolution, Inc., Oracle, Optum, Inc, eClinicalWorks, IBM Corporation, McKesson Corporation, InterSystems Corporation, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Competitive Landscape

Healthcare information exchange (HIE) solutions market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Global Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE) Solutions Market Scope and Market Size

By Setup Type

(Private HIE, Public HIE),

Type

(Directed Exchange, Query-Based Exchange, Consumer-Mediated Exchange),

Implementation Model

(Hybrid Model, Centralized/Consolidated Models, Decentralized/Federated Model),

Application

(Web Portal Development, Workflow Management, Secure Messaging, Internal Interfacing, Others),

Solutions

(Portal Centric, Messaging Centric, Platform Centric),

End- Users

(Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Pharmacies),

Component

(Enterprise Master Person Index, Healthcare Provider Directory, Record Locator Service, Clinical Data Repository, Other),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

