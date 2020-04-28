Global Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Tablets Market Analysis, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tablets market is expected to rise with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased development of drugs with better therapeutic profiles. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

The report includes historic data, present market trends, product consumption, environment, technological innovation, future prospects, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tablets market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The report also analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tablets market. The research and analysis performed in this hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tablets report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tablets market are ALLERGAN, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Abbott, TherapeuticsMD, Inc., Mithra Pharmaceuticals among others.

Key Development in the Market:

In October 2018, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. received FDA approval for its TX-001HR (Bijuva). This drug is a combination estradiol and progesterone. This drug can be used to treat vasomotor symptoms, which includes hot flushes, due to menopause. This product approval helps in extension of their product portfolio

Competitive Analysis

Global hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tablets market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tablets market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Tablets Market

By Type of Disease

(Menopause, Hypothyroidism, Male Hypogonadism, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Others),

Product

(Estrogen Replacement Therapy, Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Replacement Therapy, Thyroid Replacement Therapy, Testosterone Replacement Therapy, Others),

End User

(Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others),

Distribution Channel

(Direct, Retail),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

