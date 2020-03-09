Global Industrial PC Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The increasing government support to the adoption of automation tools in the industrial sector could be a vital driver for the industrial PC market, as it will allow the industry sector in emerging countries to adopt industrial PC systems in an efficient pricing structure. Moreover, several major players are increasingly investing in the market, thereby propelling the growth of the market.

Global Industrial PC Market is projected to exhibit significant growth during 2019-2025. Modernization and globalization are leading to the adoption of the latest technology across sectors and enhancing the growth of the global Industrial PC market. Industrial PCs are high-performance computing solutions manufactured to withstand extreme temperature, high humidity, and other severe environmental conditions. Industrial PCs are high-performing computing solutions that help in planning, controlling, and monitoring industrial operations in real-time. They are mounted for data acquisition and process control needs with the objective to upsurge productivity and augment operational efficiency.

Based on the type, the industrial PC market is segmented into Panel Industrial PC, Rack Mount IPC, Box IPC, Embedded Box IPC, Embedded Panel IPC, and DIN Rail PC. Panel Industrial PC is estimated to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2025 due to their high-performance platform, enhanced flexibility, better safety control, and user-friendly touchscreens. Panel industrial PCs have become highly essential for both manufacturing and non-manufacturing industries for recording and controlling the industrial processes, and aiding in the optimization of the production process through appropriate data analysis. These panel PCs are used in automation systems integration, smart buildings, process, and discrete manufacturing, HMI, smart transportation, machine automation, and across original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Based on the touchscreen technology, the industrial PC market is segmented into Resistive, Capacitive, and Others. A Resistive touch screen panel is coated with a thin metallic electrically conductive and resistive layer. Resistive touch screen panels are usually inexpensive. Resistive touch screen panels are not affected by outside elements like dust or water.

Resistive sensors can be operated with a finger, gloved hand or stylus. Capacitive Touch Screens are an all-glass touch screen with a transparent metallic conductive coating.

Geographically, the industrial PC market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is the leading region of the overall market followed by Europe owing to the increasing in technological advancements and a large number of major players investing in the industrial PCs. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for industrial PCs during the forecast period. The growing demand for automating the manufacturing operations, increasing infrastructural investments in the energy and power sector, favorable government policies, and rapid industrialization in this region.

Global Industrial PC Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Advantech Co., Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co., KG, General Electric Co., Kontron AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, and Siemens AG are the leading players of Industrial PC market across the globe.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of global industrial PC market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art of industrial PC production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

