Global Infant Formula Oil And Fat Ingredients Market-What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Infant Formula Oil & Fat Market on the basis of Analysis By Type (OPO Fat and Other Oil & Fat), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, India, China, South Korea, Brazil and Saudi Arabia).

Over the recent years, the global Infant Formula Oil & Fat industry has been growing rapidly owing to rise in working women population and increase in per capita income. Globally, the growth in Infant Formula Oil & Fat market is driven by growing middle-class population.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Infant Formula Oil and Fat Ingredients Market – Sizing and Growth (Volume, Value), Type (OPO Fat, Other Oils and Fats), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) – By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, RoW), By Country (US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, India, China, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 11.0% by value and 8.10% by volume during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by increase in working women population, high demand of infant formula in China and increase in disposable consumer income.

Among the type, OPO fat is projected to witness fastest growth. Among the regions, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by large population base, rapid economic development and high birth rate.

The report titled, “Global Infant Formula Oil and Fat Ingredients Market – Sizing and Growth (Volume, Value), Type (OPO Fat, Other Oils and Fats), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) – By Region (N.America, Europe, APAC, RoW), By Country (US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, India, China, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia)”, has covered and analysed the potential of Global Infant Formula Oil & Fat Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global infant formula oil & fat market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Global Infant Formula Oil & Fat Market By Value

• Global Infant Formula Oil & Fat Market By Volume

• Global Infant Formula Oil & Fat Market By Type (OPO Fat, Other Oil & Fat), By Value

• Global Infant Formula Oil & Fat Market By Type (OPO Fat, Other Oil & Fat), By Volume

Regional Markets – N. America, Europe, APAC, and ROW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Infant Formula Oil & Fat Market, By Value

• Infant Formula Oil & Fat Market, By Volume

• Infant Formula Oil & Fat Market, By Type, By Value

• Infant Formula Oil & Fat Market, By Type, By Volume

Country Analysis – US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, China, India, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Infant Formula Oil & Fat Market, By Value

• Infant Formula Oil & Fat Market, By Volume

• Infant Formula Oil & Fat Market, By Type, By Value

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

• Policy and Regulation

• Company Analysis – AAK, Archer Daniels Midland, Danisco, Fuji Oil Holdings, IOI Group, Wilmar International, Stepan International, Croda, Advanced Lipids

