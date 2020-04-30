Infertility Testing Market 2020-2026 Growing Demand Worldwide || Key Players 2020-2026 is Booming Worldwide || Leading Players – Babystart Ltd., SCSA Diagnostics, Gem Medic Technology Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA

Global infertility testing market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to advances and innovations in healthcare where there has been the availability of fine-tuned fertility testing and treatment is contributing to the market growth.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global infertility testing market are Halotech DNA, Procter & Gamble, Andrology Solutions, SA Scientific, bioMérieux SA, Abbott, Quidel Corporation, Atlas Medical Uk, Babystart Ltd., SCSA Diagnostics, Gem Medic Technology Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, bioZhena Corporation, Vitrolife, Progyny Inc., Ferring B.V., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Genea Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens, Stryker, Metropolis India, CENTOGENE AG, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER) and Dr Lal PathLabs among others.

With the market info provided in the Infertility Testing Market report, it has become easy to gain global perspective for the international business. Focus groups and in-depth interviews are included for qualitative analysis whereas customer survey and analysis of secondary data has been carried out under quantitative analysis. This market analysis report acts as a very significant constituent of business strategy. It is a definite study of the Healthcare industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. Infertility Testing Market business document proves to be a sure aspect to help grow the business.

Market Definition: Global Infertility Testing Market

Infertility testing is tests that are done to figure out why a woman cannot become pregnant. The tests also helps to determine whether the problem is with the man, the woman, or both. The testing and evaluation of infertility are expensive and their procedures can sometimes be little uncomfortable. There are various male infertility tests which include DNA fragmentation, sperm penetration assay and oxidative stress analysis and female infertility tests which include ovulation testing, laparoscopy, ovarian reserve testing and hormone testing. Infertility testing is done in the fertility centers, research institutes and hospitals and clinics.

Segmentation: Global Infertility Testing Market

Infertility Testing Market : By Type

Female Infertility Testing

Male Infertility Testing

Infertility Testing Market : By Test Kits

Follicular Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Urine Test Kits

Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Urine Test Kits

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Hormone Blood Test Kits

Other Test Kits

Infertility Testing Market : By Prescription Mode

Prescription Based

Over The Counter (OTC) Based

Infertility Testing Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Infertility Testing Market : BY End Users

Fertility Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes

Cryobanks

Infertility Testing Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Infertility Testing Market:

In October 2018, Predictive Technology Group, Inc. had launched endometriosis risk test ARTguide. It is a non-invasive diagnostic test to find the genetic and endometriosis causes of infertility. It will help couples who have faced challenge in having babies by transforming the lucrative assisted reproductive technology market. This launch had expanded the portfolio of the company and expanded its market share in infertility testing.

In July 2018, Merck KGaA had launched an online platform Fertility.com which will enable healthcare professionals and doctors to access the latest researches and scientific information as well as enabling the patients who are undergoing treatment related to fertility treatment. This launch had expanded the user base for the company and positioned it as a market leader.

Infertility Testing Market Drivers

The surge in infertility and awareness for its treatment is driving the market growth

The medical tourism for fertility treatments has boosted the market growth

The increase in the rate of gynecological disorders of fueling the market growth

The technical advancements an innovations in the field of testing products are propelling the market growth

The surging effectiveness of treatments is driving the market growth

Infertility Testing Market Restraints

The regulation issues prevailing in the countries globally are hindering the market growth

The rise in cost for the treatment and testing is hampering the market growth

The testing kits have accuracy issues which restraints the market growth

Infertility Testing Market : Competitive Analysis:

Global infertility testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of infertility testing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the Infertility Testing Market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape of Infertility Testing Market

