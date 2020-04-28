Influenza Drug Market 2020-2026 Key Manufacture Analysis, R&D Status and Technology Source || Leading Players – Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Global influenza drug market to grow with a steady CAGR of 2.1% and is estimated to reach USD 2.05 billion by 2026. Increasing prevalence of Influenza disease, vulnerable aging population, accelerating demand of clinical treatment and novel therapies indicates the significant growth of market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Influenza Drug Market are ADMA Biologics, Inc., Shionogi Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cipla Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Biondvax, BioDiem, FluGen, Inc., Altimmune, Inc., Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CSL Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited and among others.

Market Definition: Global Influenza Drug Market

Influenza (the flu) is a contagious viral infection disease that affect mainly upper respiratory system more specifically nose, throat and lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness and can be fatal. People who have weakened immune system due to drugs or other illness and people who are 65 or older are at high risk of influenza infection. The patients may experience high fever, chills, sweat, cough, nasal congestion and sore throat.

Segmentation: Global Influenza Drug Market

Influenza Drug Market : By Type

Influenza A viruses

Influenza B viruses

Influenza C virus

Influenza Drug Market : By Treatment Type

Medication

Chemoprophylaxis

Others

Influenza Drug Market : By Mechanism of Action Type

Cap-dependent endonuclease inhibitor

Neuraminidase inhibitor

Matrix-2 (M2) protein inhibitor

Viral uncoating inhibitors

Immunomodulators

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug

Alpha-adrenergic receptors agonist

N-Methyl-D-aspartate receptor inhibitor

Influenza Drug Market : By Vaccine Type

Quadrivalent

Trivalent

Others

Influenza Drug Market : By Route of administration

Oral

Intradermal

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Intravenous

Influenza Drug Market : By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Influenza Drug Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Influenza Drug Market : Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Influenza Drug Market: Drivers

Increasing prevalence of Influenza disease worldwide

Accelerating demand of treatment and novel therapies

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Influenza Drug Market: Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Insufficient awareness about influenza treatment in some developing countries

