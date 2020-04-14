Global Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Market Insights Covering Dynamics And Competitive Scenario Through 2025

Market Analysis:

The Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market was valued at USD 15.20 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 182.27 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is a form of cloud computing that provides virtualized computing resources over the internet. Infrastructure as a service provide the user with benefits including detailed billing, monitoring, log access, security, load balancing and clustering, as well as storage resiliency, such as backup, replication and recovery. Organizations choose IaaS because it is easier, faster and more cost-efficient to operate a workload without having to buy, manage and support the underlying infrastructure.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Improved Implementation, Scalability, and Accessibility of the System

1.2 Disaster Recovery Implementation

1.3 High Adoption of BYOD

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Costly Technology

2.2 Concerns for Data Security

Market Segmentation:

The Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market is segmented on the basis of organization size, solution, deployment model, verticals, and region.

1. Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market, by Organization Size:

1.1 Large Companies

1.2 Mid-sized Companies

1.3 Small Companies

2. Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market, by Solution:

2.1 Disaster Recovery as a Service

2.2 Storage as a Service

2.3 Network Management

2.4 High Performance as a Service Services

3. Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market, by Deployment Model:

3.1 Private Cloud

1.1 Public Cloud

1.2 Hybrid Cloud

4. Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market, by Vertical:

4.1 BFSI

4.2 Healthcare

4.3 Energy and Utilities

4.4 Retail and E-commerce

4.5 Manufacturing

4.6 Telecommunication and IT

4.7 Government and Defense

4.8 Others

5. Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Microsoft Corporation

2. Rackspace Hosting Inc.

3. IBM Corporation

4. Vmware

5. AWS

6. Profitbricks

7. Google Inc.

8. Cisco Systems Inc.

9. Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

10. Fujitsu

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

