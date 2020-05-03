Global Intelligent Transportation System (Its) Market Global Strategies and Insight driven transformation 2019 – 2030

Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market

Global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 63.36 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the better management of accidents, emergency services, allocation of limited resources as well as better logistics requirement in aviation and maritime applications.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market are Thales Group; Siemens; Garmin Ltd.; Cubic Corporation; EFKON; TomTom Telematics BV; FLIR Systems, Inc.; GeoToll; ElectricFeel AG; DENSO CORPORATION; DoubleMap; Bestmile SA; nuTonomy; Iteris, Inc.; Ricardo; TransCore; Lanner Electronics Incorporated; Savari, Inc.; Agero, Inc.; Hitachi Transport System, Ltd.; Sensys Networks, Inc.; Atkins; Conduent, Inc.; Advantech Co., Ltd.; Clever Devices Ltd; ETA Transit; GMV; Moxa Inc.; PTV AG; RHYTHM ENGINEERING; Telegroup; Transmax Pty Ltd.; Trapeze Software ULC; Neology, Inc.; 3M; International Road Dynamics Inc.; KLD Engineering, P.C.; Peek Traffic Corporation; Traffic Tech (Gulf) W.L.L. among others.

This report studies Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players. All the way by also informing what the market drivers and restrains are with help of SWOT analysis.

Conducts Overall Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market By Protocol (Short Range, Long Range, IEEE 1512, TMDD), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), System (ATMS, EMS, ATIS, ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System, ATPS, APTS, Cooperative Systems, ANPR, Commercial Vehicle Operation), Application (Roadways, Railways, Aviation, Maritime), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market

Intelligent transportation system (ITS) is the applicability of advanced technologies, systems, components and their integration to provide better management of traffic, vehicles, safety, emergency services to improve the user experience in public as well as private transportation whether that be on roadways, railways, aviation or even maritime. Though, the applications of these technologies is not just limited to traffic management but for better allocation of resources, with limited resource availability.

Market Drivers:

Rising concerns regarding traffic management requiring better technological applications to manage traffic congestions is expected to drive the growth of the market

Initiatives taken by the authorities globally to develop smart city infrastructures is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing usage of security and surveillance services in all of the transportation environment is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising concerns regarding the environment and requirement of utilization of eco-friendly automobile services is expected to foster growth in the market

Market Restraints:

High financial investments is required to provide the essential infrastructure for the integration of ITS is expected to restrict its adoption rate

Lack of growth in the development of required infrastructure for the advancements of ITS in transportation industry

Lack of collaboration between the appropriate authorities is also hindering the growth of the market

Market Dynamics

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Sensys Networks, Inc. announced that they had agreed to merge their business operations with that of TagMaster. The combined operations of the company capable of providing components, sensors, technologies and integration systems for managing traffic, parking services as well as tolling management for rail and roadways. The combined organization would focus on establishing themselves as the leader of “Intelligent Transportation Systems” along with enhancing their application area into smart city solutions.

In November 2018, Bestmile SA and INIT announced that they had agreed to a partnership for the integration of autonomous/driverless vehicles for public transport. The combined capabilities will focus on developing integrated autonomous services for urban cities all over the world.

Competitive Analysis:

Global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of intelligent transportation system (ITS) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

