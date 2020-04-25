Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2026

Global internet of things (IoT) security market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 34.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Internet of Things (IoT) connects devices including industrial machinery and consumer items to a network, allowing data gathering and software management of these systems to boost effectiveness and allow new services. IoT helps build smart communications environments including smart shopping, smart housing, smart healthcare, as well as smart transport. WSN, RFID, cloud services, NFC, gateways, data storaage & analytics, and visualization elements are the main components of IoT. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Internet Of Things (Iot) Security market are Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Symantec Corporation, Gemalto NV, Allot, Fortinet, Inc., Zingbox, Mocana, SecuriThings, CENTRI Technology, Armis, Inc., ForgeRock, NewSky Security, McAfee, LLC, AT&T Intellectual Property, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Verizon, PTC among others

Global Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Research Methodology

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Component

Solutions Identity Access and Management Data Encryption and Tokenization Intrusion Detection System and Intrusion Prevention System Device Authentication and Management Secure Software and Firmware Update Secure Communications Public Key Infrastructure Lifecycle Management Distributed Denial of Service Protection Security Analytics Others



Services Professional Services Integration Service Consulting Service Support and Maintenance Service

Managed Services

By Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others

By Application Area

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Energy and Utilities

Connected Logistics

Smart Home and Consumer Electronics

Connected Healthcare

Smart Government and Defense

Smart Transportation

Smart Retail

Consumer Wearables

Connected Vehicles

Others

