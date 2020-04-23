Global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Share 2020, Size, Growth Trends, Efficiently Plan, Design, Construct, Top-Players, Regional-Outlook, Revenue, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2026
This report focuses on the global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Hitachi Vantara Corporation
Microsoft
IBM
NEC Corporation
ThroughTek
Iskratel
Securens
SmartCone Technologies
KOVA Corporation
ESRI
Cradlepoint
ENDEAVOUR TECHNOLOGY
X-Systems
West Corporation
Carbyne
Star Controls
Cisco Systems
Sierra Wireless
Telit
Nokia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solution
Platform
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Intelligent Building
Home Automation
Defence
Traffic
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Solution
1.4.3 Platform
1.4.4 Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Intelligent Building
1.5.3 Home Automation
1.5.4 Defence
1.5.5 Traffic
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Revenue in 2019
3.3 IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Hitachi Vantara Corporation
13.1.1 Hitachi Vantara Corporation Company Details
13.1.2 Hitachi Vantara Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Hitachi Vantara Corporation IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Introduction
13.1.4 Hitachi Vantara Corporation Revenue in IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Hitachi Vantara Corporation Recent Development
13.2 Microsoft
13.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
13.2.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Microsoft IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Introduction
13.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.3 IBM
13.3.1 IBM Company Details
13.3.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 IBM IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Introduction
13.3.4 IBM Revenue in IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 IBM Recent Development
13.4 NEC Corporation
13.4.1 NEC Corporation Company Details
13.4.2 NEC Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 NEC Corporation IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Introduction
13.4.4 NEC Corporation Revenue in IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development
13.5 ThroughTek
13.5.1 ThroughTek Company Details
13.5.2 ThroughTek Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 ThroughTek IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Introduction
13.5.4 ThroughTek Revenue in IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 ThroughTek Recent Development
13.6 Iskratel
13.6.1 Iskratel Company Details
13.6.2 Iskratel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Iskratel IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Introduction
13.6.4 Iskratel Revenue in IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Iskratel Recent Development
13.7 Securens
13.7.1 Securens Company Details
13.7.2 Securens Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Securens IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Introduction
13.7.4 Securens Revenue in IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Securens Recent Development
13.8 SmartCone Technologies
13.8.1 SmartCone Technologies Company Details
13.8.2 SmartCone Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 SmartCone Technologies IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Introduction
13.8.4 SmartCone Technologies Revenue in IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 SmartCone Technologies Recent Development
13.9 KOVA Corporation
13.9.1 KOVA Corporation Company Details
13.9.2 KOVA Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 KOVA Corporation IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Introduction
13.9.4 KOVA Corporation Revenue in IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 KOVA Corporation Recent Development
13.10 ESRI
13.10.1 ESRI Company Details
13.10.2 ESRI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 ESRI IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Introduction
13.10.4 ESRI Revenue in IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 ESRI Recent Development
13.11 Cradlepoint
10.11.1 Cradlepoint Company Details
10.11.2 Cradlepoint Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Cradlepoint IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Introduction
10.11.4 Cradlepoint Revenue in IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Cradlepoint Recent Development
13.12 ENDEAVOUR TECHNOLOGY
10.12.1 ENDEAVOUR TECHNOLOGY Company Details
10.12.2 ENDEAVOUR TECHNOLOGY Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 ENDEAVOUR TECHNOLOGY IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Introduction
10.12.4 ENDEAVOUR TECHNOLOGY Revenue in IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 ENDEAVOUR TECHNOLOGY Recent Development
13.13 X-Systems
10.13.1 X-Systems Company Details
10.13.2 X-Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 X-Systems IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Introduction
10.13.4 X-Systems Revenue in IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 X-Systems Recent Development
13.14 West Corporation
10.14.1 West Corporation Company Details
10.14.2 West Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 West Corporation IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Introduction
10.14.4 West Corporation Revenue in IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 West Corporation Recent Development
13.15 Carbyne
10.15.1 Carbyne Company Details
10.15.2 Carbyne Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 Carbyne IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Introduction
10.15.4 Carbyne Revenue in IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Carbyne Recent Development
13.16 Star Controls
10.16.1 Star Controls Company Details
10.16.2 Star Controls Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 Star Controls IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Introduction
10.16.4 Star Controls Revenue in IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Star Controls Recent Development
13.17 Cisco Systems
10.17.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
10.17.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 Cisco Systems IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Introduction
10.17.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
13.18 Sierra Wireless
10.18.1 Sierra Wireless Company Details
10.18.2 Sierra Wireless Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 Sierra Wireless IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Introduction
10.18.4 Sierra Wireless Revenue in IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Sierra Wireless Recent Development
13.19 Telit
10.19.1 Telit Company Details
10.19.2 Telit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.19.3 Telit IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Introduction
10.19.4 Telit Revenue in IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Telit Recent Development
13.20 Nokia
10.20.1 Nokia Company Details
10.20.2 Nokia Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.20.3 Nokia IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Introduction
10.20.4 Nokia Revenue in IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Nokia Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
