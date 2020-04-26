Global IT Operations Analytics Market Astonishing Growth | IBM, Splunk, SAP, Oracle, VMware

A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Global IT Operations Analytics Market” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. This industry study report gives a detailed overview about product specification, technology advancements, product type and production analysis by taking into consideration other major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. This IT Operations Analytics market study conducted in this report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, marketing strategies, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the ICT industry. It is an essential document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. It presents with a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can map the strategies accordingly. e.g. strategic planning supports businesses improve and enhance their products which customers will desire to buy. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the IT Operations Analytics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

IBM,

Splunk,

SAP,

Oracle,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development,

Sumo Logic,

VMware, and others

According to the latest research, global demand for IT operations analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 38% in the forecast period. Rapid generation of significant amount of data by leading multinational companies across the globe owing to the incorporation of automation processes at several stages will be a key impetus for the market growth.

What’s Driving the IT Operations Analytics market growth?

Increasing incorporation of cloud computing networks is enhancing the market growth

Increasing digitization is a factor for the market growth

Rapid advancements in the field of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT) is driving the market growth

Increased amount of IT operation and its optimization is enabling the market to grow

Competitive Landscape and IT Operations Analytics Market Share Analysis

IT Operations Analytics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to IT Operations Analytics market.

Key Market Segmentation

If you are involved in the IT Operations Analytics industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Application (Real-Time Log Analytics, Application Performance Management, Infrastructure Management, Network and Security Management), Technology/Tool (Visual Analytics, Machine-Based Learning, Predictive Analytics, User Behaviour Analytics, Root-Cause Analytics), Deployment Model (On-Premises, On-Demand), Organization Size (Large enterprises, SMEs), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication Media & Entertainment, Government), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Key Market Competitors: IT Operations Analytics Industry

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global IT operations analytics market are IBM Corporation, Splunk Inc., SAP SE, Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Sumo Logic, Nexthink, VMware Inc., Prelert Inc., AppDynamics, ExtraHop Networks, BAY DYNAMICS, Microsoft, Evolven Software, TeamQuest Corporation, Hitachi Data Systems, Zenoss Inc., Apptio Inc., BMC Software Inc., and others

Global IT Operations Analytics Market Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents, all the information, statistics and data included in this IT Operations Analytics report is gathered from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. To succeed in this competitive market place, market research report plays a very important role by offering important and consequential market insights for your business.

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, IBM announced the acquisition of Red Hat for USD 190 per share in cash representing a total value of approximately USD 34 billion which includes all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Red Hat. The acquisition will enable several companies to securely transfer all their business applications to the cloud and will further strengthen IBM’s high value business model making it the leading hybrid cloud provider

In October 2018, Oracle acquired Data Fox which is among the leading developer of predictive intelligence as a service provider to multiple companies across the globe. It uses AI to analyse the larger business predictions. The acquisition will significantly enhance the Oracle Cloud Applications with an extensive set of data of AI derived company data level and signals. This in return, will enable the consumers to achieve much better business decisions and outcomes

TABLE OF CONTENTS

