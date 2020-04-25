Global IT Security Consulting Services Market Report by Company, Region, Application, Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025
IT security is the practice of preventing unauthorized access, use, disclosure, disruption, modification, inspection, recording or destruction of information. To standardize this discipline, academics and professionals collaborate and seek to set basic guidance, policies, and industry standards on password, antivirus software, firewall, encryption software, legal liability and user/administrator training standards. This standardization may be further driven by a wide variety of laws and regulations that affect how data is accessed, processed, stored, and transferred.
The increasing use of mobile devices and cloud servers to store sensitive data and the subsequent rise in technologically sophisticated cyber criminals threatening to steal that data have accelerated growth in the IT Security Consulting industry. This industry offers managed IT security services, such as firewalls, intrusion prevention, security threat analysis, proactive security vulnerability and penetration testing and incident preparation and response, which includes IT forensics.
In 2018, the global IT Security Consulting Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
Deloitte
E&Y
EMC
HP
IBM
KPMG
PwC
Above Security
Accuvant
AON
AppSec Consulting
AsTech Consulting
Booz Allen Hamilton
Carve Systems
CenturyLink Technologies Solutions
Cigital
Core securities
CSC
Dell
Denim Group
FishNet Security
GuardSite
HCL
Health Security Solutions
IOActive
KLC Consulting
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Internet security
Endpoint security
Wireless security
Network security
Cloud security
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Industrial
Military and Denfense
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IT Security Consulting Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IT Security Consulting Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
