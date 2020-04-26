Global Life Reinsurance Market Size, Share, Development, Revenue, Regional-Outlook, Services, Solution, Top-Players, Demand: Industry Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Life Reinsurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Life Reinsurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Munich Re

Swiss Re

Hannover Re

SCOR SE

Lloyd’s

Berkshire Hathaway

Great-West Lifeco

RGA

China RE

Korean Re

PartnerRe

GIC Re

Mapfre

Alleghany

Everest Re

XL Catlin

Maiden Re

Fairfax

AXIS

Mitsui Sumitomo

Sompo

Tokio Marine

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Participating

Non-participating

Market segment by Application, split into

Children

Adults

Senior Citizens

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Life Reinsurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Life Reinsurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Life Reinsurance are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Life Reinsurance Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Life Reinsurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Participating

1.4.3 Non-participating

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Life Reinsurance Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Children

1.5.3 Adults

1.5.4 Senior Citizens

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Life Reinsurance Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Life Reinsurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Life Reinsurance Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Life Reinsurance Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Life Reinsurance Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Life Reinsurance Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Life Reinsurance Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Life Reinsurance Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Life Reinsurance Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Life Reinsurance Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Life Reinsurance Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Life Reinsurance Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Life Reinsurance Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Life Reinsurance Revenue in 2019

3.3 Life Reinsurance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Life Reinsurance Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Life Reinsurance Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Life Reinsurance Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Life Reinsurance Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Life Reinsurance Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Life Reinsurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Life Reinsurance Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Life Reinsurance Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Life Reinsurance Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Life Reinsurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Life Reinsurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Life Reinsurance Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Life Reinsurance Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Life Reinsurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Life Reinsurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Life Reinsurance Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Life Reinsurance Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Life Reinsurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Life Reinsurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Life Reinsurance Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Life Reinsurance Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Life Reinsurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Life Reinsurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Life Reinsurance Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Life Reinsurance Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Life Reinsurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Life Reinsurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Life Reinsurance Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Life Reinsurance Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Life Reinsurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Life Reinsurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Life Reinsurance Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Life Reinsurance Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Life Reinsurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Life Reinsurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Munich Re

13.1.1 Munich Re Company Details

13.1.2 Munich Re Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Munich Re Life Reinsurance Introduction

13.1.4 Munich Re Revenue in Life Reinsurance Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Munich Re Recent Development

13.2 Swiss Re

13.2.1 Swiss Re Company Details

13.2.2 Swiss Re Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Swiss Re Life Reinsurance Introduction

13.2.4 Swiss Re Revenue in Life Reinsurance Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Swiss Re Recent Development

13.3 Hannover Re

13.3.1 Hannover Re Company Details

13.3.2 Hannover Re Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Hannover Re Life Reinsurance Introduction

13.3.4 Hannover Re Revenue in Life Reinsurance Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Hannover Re Recent Development

13.4 SCOR SE

13.4.1 SCOR SE Company Details

13.4.2 SCOR SE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 SCOR SE Life Reinsurance Introduction

13.4.4 SCOR SE Revenue in Life Reinsurance Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 SCOR SE Recent Development

13.5 Lloyd’s

13.5.1 Lloyd’s Company Details

13.5.2 Lloyd’s Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Lloyd’s Life Reinsurance Introduction

13.5.4 Lloyd’s Revenue in Life Reinsurance Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Lloyd’s Recent Development

13.6 Berkshire Hathaway

13.6.1 Berkshire Hathaway Company Details

13.6.2 Berkshire Hathaway Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Berkshire Hathaway Life Reinsurance Introduction

13.6.4 Berkshire Hathaway Revenue in Life Reinsurance Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Berkshire Hathaway Recent Development

13.7 Great-West Lifeco

13.7.1 Great-West Lifeco Company Details

13.7.2 Great-West Lifeco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Great-West Lifeco Life Reinsurance Introduction

13.7.4 Great-West Lifeco Revenue in Life Reinsurance Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Great-West Lifeco Recent Development

13.8 RGA

13.8.1 RGA Company Details

13.8.2 RGA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 RGA Life Reinsurance Introduction

13.8.4 RGA Revenue in Life Reinsurance Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 RGA Recent Development

13.9 China RE

13.9.1 China RE Company Details

13.9.2 China RE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 China RE Life Reinsurance Introduction

13.9.4 China RE Revenue in Life Reinsurance Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 China RE Recent Development

13.10 Korean Re

13.10.1 Korean Re Company Details

13.10.2 Korean Re Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Korean Re Life Reinsurance Introduction

13.10.4 Korean Re Revenue in Life Reinsurance Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Korean Re Recent Development

13.11 PartnerRe

10.11.1 PartnerRe Company Details

10.11.2 PartnerRe Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 PartnerRe Life Reinsurance Introduction

10.11.4 PartnerRe Revenue in Life Reinsurance Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 PartnerRe Recent Development

13.12 GIC Re

10.12.1 GIC Re Company Details

10.12.2 GIC Re Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 GIC Re Life Reinsurance Introduction

10.12.4 GIC Re Revenue in Life Reinsurance Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 GIC Re Recent Development

13.13 Mapfre

10.13.1 Mapfre Company Details

10.13.2 Mapfre Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Mapfre Life Reinsurance Introduction

10.13.4 Mapfre Revenue in Life Reinsurance Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Mapfre Recent Development

13.14 Alleghany

10.14.1 Alleghany Company Details

10.14.2 Alleghany Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Alleghany Life Reinsurance Introduction

10.14.4 Alleghany Revenue in Life Reinsurance Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Alleghany Recent Development

13.15 Everest Re

10.15.1 Everest Re Company Details

10.15.2 Everest Re Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Everest Re Life Reinsurance Introduction

10.15.4 Everest Re Revenue in Life Reinsurance Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Everest Re Recent Development

13.16 XL Catlin

10.16.1 XL Catlin Company Details

10.16.2 XL Catlin Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 XL Catlin Life Reinsurance Introduction

10.16.4 XL Catlin Revenue in Life Reinsurance Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 XL Catlin Recent Development

13.17 Maiden Re

10.17.1 Maiden Re Company Details

10.17.2 Maiden Re Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Maiden Re Life Reinsurance Introduction

10.17.4 Maiden Re Revenue in Life Reinsurance Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Maiden Re Recent Development

13.18 Fairfax

10.18.1 Fairfax Company Details

10.18.2 Fairfax Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Fairfax Life Reinsurance Introduction

10.18.4 Fairfax Revenue in Life Reinsurance Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Fairfax Recent Development

13.19 AXIS

10.19.1 AXIS Company Details

10.19.2 AXIS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 AXIS Life Reinsurance Introduction

10.19.4 AXIS Revenue in Life Reinsurance Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 AXIS Recent Development

13.20 Mitsui Sumitomo

10.20.1 Mitsui Sumitomo Company Details

10.20.2 Mitsui Sumitomo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Mitsui Sumitomo Life Reinsurance Introduction

10.20.4 Mitsui Sumitomo Revenue in Life Reinsurance Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Mitsui Sumitomo Recent Development

13.21 Sompo

10.21.1 Sompo Company Details

10.21.2 Sompo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Sompo Life Reinsurance Introduction

10.21.4 Sompo Revenue in Life Reinsurance Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Sompo Recent Development

13.22 Tokio Marine

10.22.1 Tokio Marine Company Details

10.22.2 Tokio Marine Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 Tokio Marine Life Reinsurance Introduction

10.22.4 Tokio Marine Revenue in Life Reinsurance Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Tokio Marine Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

